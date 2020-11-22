New Phase 7 Homesites Available Now

Resident fun just got better in Chapel Hill with the addition of a second, competition-sized pool and a striking mid-century designed clubhouse complete with a covered patio and outdoor fireplace. Additional amenities include covered pavilions, a recreational pickleball court, a zero-entry, lagoon-shaped pool, a cabana and lanai, and tot lot.

Three new floor plans from Kansas City’s leading building companies debuted during the 2020 HBA Fall Parade of Homes, and now they’re open daily to tour.

Don Julian Builders, Inc., released their Brentwood II reverse, which offers a master bedroom suite/wing plus an office off the kitchen. The lower level includes three bedrooms, a family room and a wet bar. Hollywood sliding glass doors open the space up to the covered deck as an entertaining bonus. Stunning touches of modern, clean-lined finishes enhance the experience all captured in a livable, almost 2,900 square feet of luxury.

NewMark Homes launched their newest reverse plan, The Timberland Reverse, with two bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs, the walkout lower level features a family room and two bedrooms. A covered deck is ideal for entertaining, and a soft modern farmhouse interior design includes architectural beams and other eye-catching finishes. The home offers just over 3,000 finished square feet and several front elevation options.

Suma Design presented their newest reverse 1½-story. The Santa Claire R3 features stunning modern finishes, 12-foot folding glass doors that open to a covered deck, a glass handrail system, walnut hardwood floors and more. The new home is an ideal example of luxury at its finest, complete with more than 3,000 square feet.

This magnificent south Overland Park new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from $89,900. Phase 7 has begun with beautiful, buildable homesites estimated by year’s end or immediately in the first quarter of 2021, available now for pre-reservations. Many of the locations back to designated community greenspace areas.

Chapel Hill Estates includes an expanded amenity package. In addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool and walking trails, homeowners are enjoying a new second competition-sized swimming pool, as well as a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court.

Visit this weekend to see more of Chapel Hill’s move-in ready homes, including:

Ryan Homes features a Broadmoor III reverse 1½-story at 17304 Noland St. on a cul-de-sac that includes a covered deck and two patios off the walkout basement. Priced at $529,900, the home is ready now for a 30-day close.

Don Julian Builders has just completed the brand-new Brentwood II reverse 1½-story at 17205 Parkhill St. The home is available for a 30-day closing on a sought-after walkout homesite featuring a soft modern flair and bold front elevation at a market price of $609,900.

If you covet a 4-car garage, come see this home now! Prohaska Construction’s Chateau reverse 1 ½-story, located at 13001 W. 168th St., features a covered deck and a walkout/up basement adjacent to green space and a walking trail. The home is priced at $529,950 with a 30-day close available.

Nick Zvacek Construction is nearing completion on their expanded Montebella two-story at 17348 Bradshaw. The home features a finished basement and a covered patio, nearing almost 3,300 square feet, with a market price of $534,000.

Other floor plans by leading building companies, including Bickimer Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Washam Homes, Nick Zvacek Construction, New Mark Homes and Comerio Homes, are under construction with completions ranging from 60 to 210 days. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to mid-$500,000s. Check ChapelHillKC.com for inventory updates.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.

Location: Pflumm and 173rd streets, Overland Park, Kan.

Hours: Sales information center and model homes open daily until 5 p.m. at 17305 Bradshaw St.

Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com