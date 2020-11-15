$5000 Design Studio Voucher offered in Lee’s Summit community

Manor Stoney Creek offers residents a beautiful new clubhouse, three swimming pools with covered cabanas, three community playgrounds and a sand volleyball court.

Manor at Stoney Creek is a master-planned community by Summit Homes with incredible amenities at an affordable price. The Manor is down to the last cul-de-sac homesites on a quiet street. For a limited time, Summit is offering a $5000 Design Studio voucher when buyers go to contract on one of these 12 homesites. Now is the perfect time to get 4 best friends together and start that tiny village!

The voucher is redeemed at the homebuyer’s design studio appointment, where Summit interior designers will walk buyers through all interior and exterior finishes. There are options to upgrade kitchen cabinetry, countertops, flooring, tile, lighting and faucets. The Summit design team will create a personalized look for each buyer and their lifestyle.

“The Design Studio appointment is one of our buyer’s favorite things. Offering them free spending money when they go to contract on one of these cul-de-sac homesites is the perfect bonus they need to personalize their home,” said Darrell Naeger, Director of Design at Summit Homes.

Manor Stoney Creek offers residents a beautiful new clubhouse, three swimming pools with covered cabanas, three community playgrounds and a sand volleyball court. The community is located adjacent to Osage Trails Park, with easy access to additional walking trails, picnic areas, and a playground. This family-oriented community is within the Lee’s Summit West school district. The community is just a few minutes’ drive from the charming downtown Lee’s Summit shopping district, three superior golf courses, and scenic hiking, fishing, boating, and camping at both Longview Lake and James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife area.

Summit Homes features 24 distinctive floor plans, each with multiple innovative front elevation options to choose from. All homes have been designed to include smart use of every square foot with open, main-level designs and 3-car garages. Plans range from 1,616 to 2,729 square feet, with bed and bath choices perfect for any family.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“So many people are looking for community right now. They’re tired of being isolated in their homes and we’re seeing a trend where friend-groups want to live by each other,” said Kristi Pinnick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Summit Homes. “We thought, why not open these cul-de-sac homesites to those buyers. It’s such a fun idea.”

Summit Homes, a Berkshire-Hathaway affiliate, is the largest new home builder in the Kansas City area. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. For more information on the Stoney Creek community or the $5,000 Design Studio Voucher please call or text 816-326-2909. Offer expires December 31, 2020. For more details, please visit summithomeskc.com/blog/promotions.

Manor at Stoney Creek

Prices: From the $300s

Community Information Center: 1505 SW Georgetown Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO 64082

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Hours: Fri, Sat & Mon 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tues 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; available by appt. Weds & Thurs

Contact: Kristiena Garlich of the Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols, 816-977-6543, KGarlich@reecenichols.com