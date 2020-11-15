Loch Lloyd Celebrates Kenneth Road Bridge Re-Opening

The Kenneth Road Bridge will be complete in time for the holidays, connecting the Village of Loch Lloyd with south Johnson County.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the long-anticipated re-opening of the Kenneth Road Bridge is planned for the coming week! The Village of Loch Lloyd is celebrating the project completion, which connects the community with neighboring Overland Park and Leawood, Kan.

“The Kenneth Road Bridge provides convenient access for residents to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment options that south Johnson County has to offer,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Real Estate Sales & Marketing. “The bridge reduces commute time to work, school and every day errands—an immeasurable value to our residents.”

Residents and guests can now access the community by turning east from Kenneth Road and proceeding over the recently rebuilt Kenneth Road Bridge to Loch Lloyd Parkway and the new North Gate Welcome Center. This new “front door” to the Village of Loch Lloyd sets the standard for elevated security and service—elements of the unwavering vision of Loch Lloyd’s developers, the Illig and the Patterson families.

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area, offers a premium level of privacy and security, along with a healthy lifestyle and ready access to the amenities of city life. Nestled along the Blue River, Loch Lloyd is one of the most prestigious addresses in the Kansas City metro with stunning views of the lake and rolling hills accompanying homes of all sizes in the 1,200-acre community. All of this is surrounded by the Country Club at Loch Lloyd and the Tom Watson Signature 18-hole golf course, both of which are premier leisure destinations.

Loch Lloyd currently has two model homes available and will debut eight new model homes in the coming year from our Preferred Builder Group that’s comprised of 12 of Kansas City’s premiere builders—Ambassador, Cecil & Ray Homes, Don Julian Builders, Evan-Talan Homes, JS Robinson Fine Homes, Koehler Building Company, National Home Building Co., Starr Homes and Willis Custom Homes. The most recent additions to the group include Ashner Construction, Holthaus Building Company and RM Standard, three of the area’s most sought-after custom builders whose authentic architecture, distinguishing elements and premium materials reflect the elevated standards of the Loch Lloyd community.

Homesites are available for clients wanting to build, including the last waterfront lot featuring sweeping views of the 110-acre lake at Loch Lloyd; to private, wooded estate lots that offer acreage; to right-sized lots near the golf course and perfect for empty nesters; to villa lots on The Cove offering maintenance-provided living.

“Buyer activity remains strong and sales continue to be fueled by near record-low rates,” Black said. “The supply of homes and homesites for sale is limited. There is still a varied selection of homesites that feature exceptional settings in our newest neighborhoods, but inventory is continuing to move quickly.”

The Village of Loch Lloyd features some of the finest builders and properties in the Kansas City market. Loch Lloyd Real Estate offers guidance to buyers by sharing in-depth knowledge of market trends and pricing to help clients successfully navigate the design and build process.

Our model home is open daily and our real estate agents are available for virtual or socially distanced appointments. We welcome you to visit the Village of Loch Lloyd this holiday season and experience this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates

Contact: 816-331-9500 or realestate@lochlloyd.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Call for an appointment outside of daily hours. Closed holidays.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification at the gates. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. If you are unaccompanied by a real estate agent, a map of the community will be provided with directions to the Real Estate office.

Gate Access: To access the community, take Kenneth Road to the Kenneth Road Extension OR Holmes Road to Kenneth Road Extension. Proceed to Loch Lloyd Parkway and the North Gate Welcome Center.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitation stations. State orders including social distancing must be observed.