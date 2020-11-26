Rodrock embraces the season of gratitude

Brian Rodrock, Jeff Reglin, and Jeff Gifford are reflecting on the positives 2020 held—and extending their sincere gratitude for the people who helped make the year a successful one. “It’s been an unusual year in so many ways, and it’s reinforced an appreciation for the little things,” says president and CEO Brian Rodrock.

“It’s been an unusual year in so many ways, and it’s reinforced an appreciation for the little things,” says president and CEO Brian Rodrock. “I’m extremely grateful for the health—not just of my immediate family but of the greater Rodrock family, including our builders, agents, homeowners, and more. I’m thankful we’ve been able to continue the work we love. I’m proud to work with an outstanding crew who’s navigated these challenging times while remaining committed to completing only the highest quality work and doing so safely.”

Over the past 35-plus years, Rodrock has been honored to craft exceptional neighborhoods, enhancing the Johnson County landscape. “We love creating communities in Johnson County,” continues Brian, “and we’re grateful for both its leaders and residents.”

More than 85 communities bear the Rodrock name and 35,000-plus residents call these neighborhoods “home.” Yet the process behind each house is remarkably layered.

“Beginning with the vision and designs of architects and engineers all the way through to the cleaning crews and landscapers who provide the finishing touches, there’s more than 100 people who pass through each home during the building process,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We thank them all for going above and beyond during this crazy year.”

As well, Rodrock’s trade partners are first-rate: standing by their products, striving to put the best on the market, and making stand-out homes—from the strongest in framing materials to the finest in finishes.

Still, it’s the builders who take all these elements and put them together to make a home. Rodrock partners with the finest builders and subcontractors in Kansas City to bring buyers only the best possible finished product.

“I’ve built homes for decades, so I understand the intensity it takes to be a homebuilder,” Brian says. “I’m proud of our excellent group of builders—their dedication to creating safe, high-quality homes makes all the difference.”

Still a house is just a house until a family moves in and transforms it into a home. This is where the tireless devotion of agents comes into play, as they find the right family to fit the right house.

“We know buyers have many options and there are many new-home communities that area real-estate agents can showcase to their buyers,” Brenda continues. “We appreciate the realtors who’ve believed in us for more than 30 years! Rodrock would not be where it is today without the support of the area real estate companies.”

“Most importantly though, I want to thank the homeowners who entrust us with one of the largest investments of their lives,” Brian continues. “It’s not lost on us what a huge venture buying a home is! And it’s humbling so many handpick our neighborhoods in which to raise their children. Our residents fill our communities with camaraderie, good will, and a spirit that transforms neighbors into friends. There’s something magical about that.”

These same residents work tirelessly to make Rodrock’s one-of-a-kind Moms’ Councils so amazing. When the outside world seems a bit daunting, it’s a true gift that homeowners can celebrate special events with their neighbors.

“People tell us all the time that the Moms’ Councils’ seasonal events—such as the July 4th bike parades and Holiday Hayrides with Santa—have become the cornerstone for a lifetime of family memories,” adds Brenda. “But these events take coordination and work. So for all the dedicated volunteers, thank you.”

Bringing a community to life is no small endeavor. There are so many who play a role—both big and small—in this complicated process. But the end result is nothing short of miraculous…because these dedicated people take bare land and transform it into thriving communities.

“Thank you to everyone who has—in one way or another—made the continued success of Rodrock possible, especially in this most challenging of times,” Brian says. “And of course, none of this would be possible without the extended Rodrock family. Thank you all.”

“Finally, we know that for many this Thanksgiving will look very different,” adds Brenda. “Our hearts go out to those who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year. But our wish is that they will be able to fill their homes with warmth, wonderful memories, and hope as we move forward to 2021!”

