Need to sell a house fast? KC Property Group can help.

Professional, local, and experienced homebuyers Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier. KC Property Group buys houses as-is and revitalizes them.

Professional, local, and experienced homebuyers, KC Property Group makes it simple to turn an unwanted house into cash. Selling a home can be daunting, even overwhelming at times, especially if the home is distressed or the owner doesn’t live in Kansas City. Long-time area residents Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier make it simple to sell, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. As direct cash buyers, they buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.

As a locally owned company, they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, and so they can pass the savings on to the seller. Sellers will not have to pay any realtor commissions, home warranty fees, or any of the extra costs associated with listing it. There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions when listing through a typical real estate agent. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

Their company was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Nick and Brooks spend the time to determine what a seller’s needs are and guide them through a smooth transaction. “We want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us,” said Nick.

“Whether you want to sell next week or six months from now, KC Property Group offers a flexible close date driven by your individual situation. We are continuing to work with sellers during these uncertain times, including virtual appointments,” said Brooks. “We are very grateful for the success we have had, and we want to give back to our community by helping people who may be going through a difficult time.”

They understand the need to get all the information you can regarding a quick cash sale and encourage you to do your research to see all the 5-star reviews and testimonials sellers are leaving them. They’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make a decision that’s right for you. If you decide not to move forward, there is no commitment and no hard feelings.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Working with Brooks and his associates was very easy. They were professional and worked very hard at meeting the fast closing timeline that I needed,” said client RaeAnn L. “I have never sold a home in this manner before. I have always gone through a Realtor before. Brooks and his partners made the experience pain free. I would recommend them to anyone.” KC Property Group has many positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers. Find additional online reviews on Google.

“If a seller is in a tough situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to take what they want to take with them, and leave behind the rest. The traditional real estate market typically slows down during this time of year, but we are available to meet with sellers on short notice, and can close a sale in a matter of days.”

If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call KC Property Group today for a no-obligation property assessment. They are your trusted source for guaranteed cash offers and quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. They’ve been doing it for years. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

KC Property Group

Contact: 816.286.4204

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Website: https://www.kcpropertygroup.com