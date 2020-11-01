Luxury Custom Villas In Blue Valley Schools, Near Heritage Park Attract Brisk Demand

Spacious layouts, soaring ceilings and impeccable finishes are just some of the reasons that Willow Pointe’s custom luxury villas are in high demand. Prices start in the upper $400,000s.

It’s hard to count the reasons that the custom luxury villa homes at Willow Pointe are selling so quickly! Prospective buyers are drawn by the impressive array of floor plans and the opportunity to easily customize plans to fit their exact needs. Plus, each villa home is individually built, giving homeowners the privacy of a single-family home with the convenience of a lock-and-leave lifestyle, including provided maintenance.

Buyers appreciate other features of Willow Pointe, including the ability to fence their yards. Factor in a picturesque Olathe location at 143rd Street and Parkhill (between Quivira and Pflumm) within the Blue Valley School District that’s minutes from recreation, services and entertainment, and it’s no surprise that speculative homes at Willow Pointe typically sell before they’re finished.

An impressive team of some of Johnson County’s best homebuilders—Bickimer Homes, Rodrock Homes, Covenant Custom Homes, New Mark Homes and James Engle Custom Homes)—are hard at work on five new speculative homes, priced from the upper $400,000s to the upper $600,000s.

Or prospective buyers can choose from remaining walkout, daylight or level homesites, many of which back to greenspace. From there, select from more than 20 floor plans in ranch, 1½-story and reverse 1½-story layouts. Two- and three-car garage options are available.

Amy Maher and Brenda Youness market the community for Weichert, Realtors Welch & Company and have carefully developed a process to ensure buyers who opt to build have all of the information they need to create the home of their dreams.

“We spend time with buyers to understand what they need, then we’ll send them on a tour to see corresponding floor plans underway in other new home communities,” Maher said. “Once they’ve decided on a floor plan, we’ll create a plan so that they understand all of the customization options, as well as the general building process.”

Although the homes in Willow Pointe offer the space and seclusion of single-family homes, the villa community ensures buyers also enjoy the convenience of provided maintenance—the best of both worlds. Monthly HOA dues provide for mowing, fertilizer, shrub trimming, opening and closing of irrigation systems and access to all of the community amenities—a swimming pool, covered pavilion and a children’s play area.

Willow Pointe is nestled within the larger community of The Willows, which includes two additional neighborhoods. The Preserve at Willows offers single-family custom homes complemented by large homesites, with prices starting in the $600,000s. In Willow Grove, additional single-family homes await, priced from $500,000.

Just outside of Willow Pointe, homeowners are a short drive away from some of Johnson County’s most popular attractions, including Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, Prairie Fire shopping center, Black Bob Park and the Overland Park Arboretum. Heritage Park is close by, too, giving homeowners an exciting array of recreational opportunities that range from fishing and golf to hiking and equestrian trails.

Plan a trip this weekend to visit the Willow Pointe sales office, located at 143rd Street and Parkhill in The Preserve at the Willows. It’s the perfect place to learn more about the community and begin bringing the luxury home of your dreams to life.

Willow Pointe

Prices: From the upper $400,000s

Location: Sales office located at 143rd Street and Parkhill, Olathe, in the Preserve at the Willows

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Brenda Youness or Amy Maher, Weichert, Realtors Welch & Company, (913) 229-0222

Web: www.TheWillowsKC.com