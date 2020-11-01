Care-Free Villa Homes in North Kansas City: Move-In Ready or Build Your Own!

The Care Free villas at Northfield Village include front landscaping, lawn maintenance, snow removal and an irrigation system.

Summit Homes is showcasing maintenance provided Care-Free villa homes in Kansas City. Built in the sought-after villa community of Northfield Village, these award-winning villa homes come with a low-maintenance lifestyle that offers fewer obligations and more flexibility for homeowners.

Residents no longer worry about regular home maintenance and are free to pursue all that Kansas City has to offer. This community is conveniently located near Zona Rosa, with easy access to highways and the Kansas City International Airport. Residents are within a few minutes’ drive to restaurants, hospitals, markets and shopping.

The included maintenance package in Northfield Village delivers year-round convenience. Lawn care, snow removal and an irrigation system will keep your home’s curb appeal top-notch year around.

Homeowners in Northfield are an active group with bunko nights, ladies’ luncheons, and a monthly men’s breakfast. Residents also gather for an annual fish fry and winter holiday party. During the spring and summer, many homeowners take advantage of the walking trail through the trees that follows 152 Highway.

Northfield Village is located between Highway 152 and Barry Road, where it’s less than 5 minutes away from the Barry Towne shopping complex that includes Target, Kohl’s and Starbucks. Head 5 minutes in the opposite direction to St. Luke’s North hospital which is surrounded by more daily conveniences like Walmart, HyVee, Lowe’s and Hobby Lobby.

Stop by the Sales Center model, a completely furnished home featuring the Cypress plan. This home has an open floor plan and includes a lower level finish that adds a rec room with a third bedroom and third bath option. The Sales Center is open Friday through Monday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 to 5:00 pm, Tuesday 1:00 to 5:00 pm, and Wednesday and Thursday by appointment.

With homes ranging from 1,484 to 2,729 square feet, Summit’s floorplans in Northfield Village are designed for today’s active lifestyles. The low maintenance ranch plans offer first floor primary suites and an open concept perfect for entertaining friends and family. Main level living keeps your most lived-in rooms just a convenient step away, while optional lower level finishes offer additional space for those who need it.

Summit’s New Home Specialist is available via text, phone or email to personally guide shoppers through their new home search. Or, opt for a one-on-one appointment or virtual showing 7 days a week. Mention this article when you visit Northfield Village for a special gift! While supplies last.

About Summit Homes: Summit Homes is delivering a personalized, customer-centric, home building experience creating high-quality, innovative homes in the Kansas City and Des Moines areas. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. In 2016, Summit joined Clayton Properties Group®, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Summit actively supports numerous organizations committed to helping children and those unable to help themselves, including Drumm Farm Center for Children, Hope Haven of Cass County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Harvesters: The Community Food Network. To learn more about Summit Homes, visit summithomeskc.com.

Summit Homes at Northfield Village

Prices: From the $290s

Community Information Center: 8707 N Liston Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

Contact: New Home Specialist Ashely Rieschick, 816-326-2909