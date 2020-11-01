Rodrock communities enchant homebuyers

Rodrock’s Stonebridge, located between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street, is a haven for families. Paved trails lead to the community’s four pools, playgrounds, and two clubhouses—as well as Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Award, and the new Woodland Middle School.

Rodrock has been developing new-home communities for more than 35 years. With neighborhoods sprinkled throughout Johnson County, it can be hard for homebuyers to know where to begin exploring. Here is but a small sneak peek at some of Rodrock’s most popular communities:

Sundance Ridge

Located east of Mission Road on 175th Street, Sundance Ridge is comprised of three neighborhoods—Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. Yet it’s minutes from Blue Valley High School, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. With a $4 million-dollar-plus amenity package slated to open in summer of 2021, it’s quickly becoming a sought-after Overland Park community.

Stonebridge

Made up of Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Park, and Stonebridge Pointe this family favorite neighborhood is situated between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street. Paved trails offer easy access to the community’s four pools, playgrounds, and two clubhouses, one with workout facilities. These trails lead directly to Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Award, and the new Woodland Middle School.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mission Ranch

Located at 159th and Mission Road, Mission Ranch consists of Saddle Creek, Fox Ridge, and Grand Reserve. The neighborhood is adjacent to Sunrise Point Elementary, with Blue Valley High School less than a mile away. New homes in the award-winning Blue Valley School District are few and far between, making Mission Ranch a rare find on the market.

Arbor Lake

Located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Arbor Lake is anything but a typical, cookie-cutter development. Quiet cul-de-sacs, a picturesque 3.8-acre lake, new pool, and ample plans for growth make the community distinctive. With close proximity to K-10, K-7 and 95th Street, Arbor Lake is within the Olathe School district and close to St. James Academy, so families are perfectly situated to grow and flourish.

Arbor Woods

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Located at Canyon Drive and 125th Terrace, Arbor Woods is a community designed for households of every shape and size. Within walking distance to Forest View Elementary, in sight of Mission Trail Middle School, and located close to the new Olathe West High School, Arbor Woods offers fantastic educational opportunities, all within minutes.

Forest View

Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, this gorgeous community sits past a 50-foot waterfall, natural rock bluffs, and lush greenery. Residents enjoy nature-filled views, little traffic, and 40 separate cul-de-sacs, which bring safety and socializing for all ages. The community boasts a zero-entry pool, water park, sand volleyball, playground, and is located by Forest View Elementary and Mission Trail Middle School, with the new Olathe West High School minutes away.

Grayson Place

Located at 119th and Lone Elm, and comprised of gently rolling terrain and mature trees, Grayson Place offers sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of life. Both Millbrooke Elementary and Summit Trail Middle School are within walking distance.

Greens of Chapel Creek

Located off of 68th Street in Shawnee, Rodrock’s gorgeous golf-course community feels tucked away from the commotion of city living, yet is minutes from major metropolitan destinations. In addition to near-by Erfurt Park, the community features a zero-entry infinity pool with fountain, changing cabana, and picnic area. And a huge selling point is the Shawnee Golf & Country Club, which offers affordable club memberships.

Riverstone

Ideally situated at 183rd and Caenen, Riverstone offers quiet country feel and city proximity—the best of both worlds! Located in the award-winning Blue Valley school district, the community offers close access to 69 Highway and 169 Highway. With Heritage Park and the Overland Park Arboretum mere minutes away, year-round activities are close at hand.

Still, there’s much more to discover! Zero-entry pools, grills and picnic areas, playgrounds, and clubhouses with workout facilities are found in many Rodrock communities. Communities are laced with paved trails, linking neighbors and providing access to amenities and schools.

Friendships are fostered through get-togethers hosted by the Homeowner’s Associations and Rodrock’s Moms’ Council. An abundance of family-friendly activities are planned throughout the year thanks to the Council.

Generations of families have enjoyed “growing up Rodrock”—with all the amenities, camaraderie, and quality living that these neighborhoods offer. Make the most of this beautiful fall weather and discover what tens of thousands of homeowners already know: There is no community like a Rodrock community.

For more information, visit Rodrock.com