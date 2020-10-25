Tom French communities offer move-in ready homes for fall

Buyers have been attracted to the carefree lock-and-leave lifestyle at Tuscany Piazza Townhomes. Only three homes remain.

Tom French has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 42-year career. A leader in developing and building both maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods, French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers many options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles. And this fall is the perfect time to discover the new home options during the HBA Fall Parade of Homes, running now through October 25. Open House times and dates vary, so please contact the agent for information.

Covington Court - Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor is one of Tom’s most popular maintenance provided communities. The neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up, three move in ready homes, or consider one of the many homes under construction, with prices starting in the $390,000s. Phase Two is well underway, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plans, the Ensley II with two bedrooms on the main level and the Alderwood II.

Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios. Be sure to tour the Parade entry #153 at 11483 S. Waterford Drive, a three bedroom, two and a half bath reverse story and a half home featuring hardwood floors in the main living areas, beautiful tile details, and spacious master bath with walk-in shower.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “If you have been thinking about Covington Court, now is a great time to visit. We have several available homes, three of which have a walkout lower level.

Covington Creek - Developed by French, this neighborhood combines two of the area’s best builders, a top-rated school district, and beautiful views to create an inviting and popular community. The single-family home community offers a variety of plans in the Olathe Northwest school district, with prices starting in the high $400s. Phase two is underway and will offer an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace that home buyers can choose from.

Several homes are available and under construction by featured builders Symphony Homes and Hogan Homes. These include a two-story home, two traditional story and a half homes with walkout lower levels and three reverse story and a half homes, two of which have walkout lower levels.

The Alexander reverse story and a half plan by Symphony Homes offers an open floor plan with a transitional feel – traditional yet with modern and contemporary elements. This home has a distinctive style that you will want to see and is a recent Pick of the Parade Silver Award winner! The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space, plus a covered patio with wonderful views of the private lot.

The Hogan Homes two story Dylan XL plan captivates buyers with the level of detail included. The four bedroom, three and a half bath home features granite counters, a large island, solid wood custom maple cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. The wine bar offers extra storage and display space, connecting the kitchen to the great room, which features a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. Also, the main level offers a flex room that can be an office or a formal dining room.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Tuscany Piazza Townhomes - Located at 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood, is a boutique community with just six reverse story and a half homes by Tom French. The stunning stone and stucco exteriors feature charming old world Tuscan flavor and flair with a beautiful entrance fountain, paver streets and a picturesque pond; while the interiors beckon with today’s popular transitional design. Priced at $750,000, the homes offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The last three homes are now available for occupancy.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” Hoskinson said. “Buyers have been attracted to the carefree lock-and-leave lifestyle.”

Gatewood Villas – Situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, discover this serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. Construction is complete on the Chestnut plan and the home is available for occupancy. New to the community, this reverse story and a half residence boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garage, and over 2,500 square feet of exceptionally finished living space. The open floor plan includes a traditional entry, large great room, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Only three opportunities remain in this desirable community. And, as a Parade of Homes special, the builder is offering $10,000 in Builder Bucks with an acceptable contract by October 31st, 2020.

Please contact Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 for further information. Video walkthroughs, along with extra photos, of models and available homes are offered online. For more information, visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $390s.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s.

Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $490s.

Tuscany Piazza Townhomes – 137th Street east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the $750s.

Open Hours: Please call 913-484-2839 for details.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net