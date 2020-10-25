Rodrock celebrates a cornucopia of wins on Fall Parade

Rodrock was thrilled to net 9 fantastic wins during this year’s Fall Parade of Homes. In Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge, the show-stopping Breckenridge by L&G Homes earned top marks for Pick of Parade with its Breckenridge, a reverse 1.5-story plan that offers soft contemporary décor, coupled with soaring ceilings and a spacious layout.

Rodrock Development has been taking part in the Fall Parade of Homes for more than 30 years and is immensely proud to have an equal number of consecutive wins. Nine homes—in Stonebridge Park, Stonebridge Trails, Red Fox Run and Archers Landing at Sundance Ridge, the Greens of Chapel Creek, and the Grand Reserve at Mission Ranch—were praised for outstanding home design and architecture.

Beautiful Greens of Chapel Creek, nestled alongside the Shawnee Golf & Country Club, was bestowed Gold for this year’s Pick of Parade thanks to Rob Washam Homes’ Adriana Reverse.

“The Adriana Reverse is definitely a buyer favorite,” says community manager Leslie Young. “It has a coastal vibe décor and great design features. Upgraded design choices are found throughout—tour goers must check out the master bedroom ceiling! And the lower-level walkout family room has a wonderful bar area and secret dog station under the stairs. The judges picked a good one!”

In Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge, the show-stopping Breckenridge by L&G Homes also earned top marks for Pick of Parade.

“The Breckenridge, a reverse 1.5-story plan, has been the topic of discussion in Sundance Ridge!” says community manager Bruce Stout. “The soft contemporary designer décor, coupled with soaring ceilings and a spacious layout, offers functional main-level living. An entertainer’s delight awaits in the finished lower level—with wine room, wet bar, recreation room, and secondary bedrooms with private baths.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

James Engle Custom Homes brought home Silver for Pick of Parade in Archers Landing at Sundance Ridge with its perennially popular Jameson.

“Homebuyers will love the open feel of this 1.5-story home, thanks to the 2-story Great Room and gorgeous center-island kitchen,” says community manager Bob Sloan. “The garage is conveniently located and provides quick access to the mudroom and kitchen pantry for easy unloading. The main-floor office, master suite, and covered deck/patio maximize the ease of main-floor living.”

Excitingly, Stonebridge Trails won both Silver in Pick of Parade and First Place in Distinctive Plan & Design with Bickimer Homes’ Eastwood! The judges were wowed by the home, and it’s easy to see why.

“This outstanding 3-bedroom ranch has been very popular,” says community manager Joan Jacquin. “Noteworthy accents include a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace in the Great Room, as well as beamed-and-vaulted ceilings. A covered, oversized patio with fireplace is fantastic for fall evenings! Bickimer Homes has added a lot of outstanding features in this great house!”

Also, in Stonebridge Trails is Doyle Construction Company’s Hudson, which likewise earned rave reviews. This 1.5-story features a massive master suite and office on the main floor, while the second story includes a loft, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“The floor plan is wide open and airy,” adds Joan. “The Great Room has built a fantastic fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. It’s out of this world!”

Finishing up the First Place winners is J.S. Robinson Fine Homes’ stunning Del Mar in the Grand Reserve at Mission Ranch. “The Del Mar offers spectacular design and exceptional interior finishes throughout,” says community manager Angela Fitzgerald. “Homebuyers must check out the ‘speakeasy’ room in the lower level and the covered, private deck with fireplace.”

Finally, two homes finished strong with Second Place wins in Distinctive Plan & Design: one in Stonebridge Park and the other in Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge.

“New Mark Homes’ 1.5-story Haley has been especially popular with buyers who like open, light and bright plans,” says Ed Stephenson, community manager in Stonebridge Park. “The entry features an open, curved staircase to the lower level with the stairs to the second level located at the rear of the house. Definitely not a cookie-cutter plan!”

In Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge the Avalyn by Doyle Construction also netted accolades from the judges.

“This home offers unique décor touches that combine farmhouse chic with today’s latest designer trends,” says Bruce. “It offers stunning trim details and embraces the open, center-island kitchen concept. Featuring a main-level flex room, formal dining area, and a spacious upper-level loft, the Avalyn checks off all the boxes in the 1.5-story floor-plan search.”

“Needless to say, we’re absolutely delighted,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “It’s so rewarding to see the judges appreciated what we’ve long known—we have some truly excellent homes in our communities. We urge homebuyers to come out and tour these winners and our other beautiful homes. Community managers are onsite 7 days a week and happy to assist!”

For more information, visit Rodrock.com