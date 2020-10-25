New, rare opportunity for wooded acreage lots in Blue Valley

On the southwest corner of 199th Street and Antioch, lot #1 at Adams Farm offers over 16 acres of heavily wooded terrain ideal for a private estate home.

Prime Development Land Company communities are well known for their creative and distinctive residential developments, thoughtfully designed with an eye for natural beauty and highlighted by acres of beautiful, rolling and wooded terrain. And they have outdone themselves with their latest development, Adams Farm.

Situated on the southwest corner of 199th Street and Antioch in Johnson County, a rare opportunity awaits those looking for beautiful acreage lots to build their dream home. An exclusive offering of five unique, estate sized lots have been carefully created to capture breathtaking views of the wooded landscape and creek that meanders through each parcel. Varying in size from six to 16 acres, each offers the convenience of paved access. Prices range from $440,000 up to $525,000.

“It’s rare to find acreage lots in the Blue Valley School District, and to have paved access is even more enticing. There are only a few diamonds out there. Adams Farm gives buyers the opportunity to purchase their ideal setting now, plan their dream home and build when they are ready, without the constraints of a home association,” said Dennis Patterson, exclusively marketing Adams Farm for Prime Development.

Previously part of an expansive farm, this 50-acre tract lends itself to large, private homesites, each preserving the pristine, natural qualities of the land and wildlife habitats. It offers the perfect setting for dream homes taking maximum advantage of the vistas, where the natural beauty of the land enhances day-to-day living. Imagine getting away from it all, with no neighbors in sight, stargazing on a clear night. These lots provide the starting point for endless creativity. Another benefit of having lots this large is the ability to vary the topography, which can suit any floorplan, from extensive walkout lower levels to a more gently sloping lot that is ideal for main level living.

“Buyers are looking for maximum flexibility when building a forever home. Adams Farm is located in unincorporated Johnson County, so it feels as if it’s in the country, yet it’s only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient highway access,” noted Patterson. “Highway 69 is literally a few blocks away, providing the ability to get anywhere in Johnson County or the metro area quickly.”

Interest has been strong, not only from those looking to move up to a home of their exact specifications, but also from buyers who may already be living in upper bracket, high-end homes yet desire more property than typical subdivisions can offer. One lot has already been sold and the custom estate home is in the design phase, leaving only four chances to build in this unique and distinctive development. For more information or a personal tour of Adams Farm, contact Dennis Patterson at 816.536.5693 or visit AdamsFarmKS.com, where additional photos and individual lot details are available.

Lot prices: Mid $400,000s+

Directions: SW Corner of 199th Street and Antioch

For more information contact: Dennis Patterson, 816.536.5693

Website: www.AdamsFarmKs.com