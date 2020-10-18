Discover gorgeous style, current trends, spectacular communities in Rodrock’s parade entries.

The Lancaster’s open design in Sundance Ridge’s Red Fox Fun features a great room with a handsome fireplace flanked by built-in shelving and a spacious, chef-inspired island kitchen, an adjoining walk-in pantry and a sunny breakfast room.

Now through October 25, tour eight of Rodrock’s homes during a favorite perennial event, the Fall Parade of Homes. The stunning Rodrock entries include unique floor plans in six premier communities during this favorite perennial event.

Kansas City’s leading residential real estate developer and homebuilder, Rodrock is showcasing a diverse collection of homes in some of Johnson County’s most sought-after communities and school districts, including Overland Park’s much-anticipated, true master-planned beauty, Sundance Ridge.

“Parade traffic thus far indicates people are anxious to not only find the new home to match their family’s lifestyle, but also see the current trends in features, finishes, products and colors,” said Bob Sloan, a real estate agent with Rodrock & Associates, REALTORS and a Sundance Ridge community manager. “Buyers are focused on lifestyle, quality, ideal location and acclaimed school districts and we fulfill every box — and much more — on that checklist.”

Prices range from $390,000-$2 million.

The Fall Parade represents an opportunity to experience the value and benefits of new homes and neighborhoods across the spectrum of price, style, and location in the Johnson County suburbs of Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee. Rodrock builds homes ranging from $390,000 to more than $2 million, so there’s something to accommodate every lifestyle and budget: first-time buyers, young or growing families, empty nesters and more.

“In today’s real estate market, it’s remarkable that buyers have a wide price range from which to choose in one of the country’s highly rated suburban areas,” said Andrea Sullivan, a real estate agent with Rodrock & Associates, REALTORS and a Mission Ranch community manager. “Discerning buyers appreciate Rodrock’s well-planned communities and consistent commitment to building homes defined by quality and integrity.”

Award-winning school districts.

Rodrock strategically builds distinctive homes in the Blue Valley, De Soto and Olathe school districts, each recognized for its commitment to excellence in education.

“Rodrock creates in-demand, dynamic communities for families with very specific new home prerequisites,” said Michele Davis, a real estate agent with Weichert, REALTORS and a Terrybrook Farms community manager. “Quality schools are a must for buyers with school-age children, or those starting a family.”

More room to love at half the price: limited time basement promotion.

Now through October 31, Rodrock is offering half-off the price of finishing a basement on select homes. This generous discount enables buyers to personalize the prized bonus living space to fit their family’s needs. Visit RodrockHomes.com/basement for complete details and to see qualifying homes. Offer is valid through October 31, 2020, with accepted contract.

Prime locations.

Rodrock’s exciting Fall Parade entries include homes in some of the Kansas City area’s most vibrant suburbs and amenities-rich communities, each characterized by a unique personality: Lenexa’s Timber Rock, Olathe’s The Willows, Blue Valley’s Mission Ranch, Sundance Ridge and Terrybrook Farms in Overland Park and Shawnee’s Ridgestone Meadows.

Lenexa

Surrounded by a lushly treed terrain, Timber Rock – The Trails’ parade entry is the striking Longmont with features like a mudroom off the garage and an expanded pantry in the beautifully appointed kitchen.

Olathe

The Willows is a gorgeous community in the Blue Valley School District and during the parade is highlighting The Rawlings II in The Willows — The Preserve. This five-bedroom, four-bath professionally decorated model home features the most current trends in floor plan design, interior features and finishes.

Overland Park

Mission Ranch, a coveted Rodrock community, features two impressive homes on the tour. The Hailey in Mission Ranch — Fox Ridge and The Aspen II in Mission Ranch — Saddle Creek are perfect for families with demanding lifestyles.

Sundance Ridge — Red Fox Run’s The Lancaster boasts a popular and timeless plan updated for the modern lifestyle. Featuring a main-level bedroom with a private full bath and a half bath, as well as a formal dining room geared to spontaneous family gatherings and entertaining.

Two homes are available to tour in Terrybrook Farms — Stone Creek, including the two-story, five-bedroom Coronado and The Cheyenne, which has an abundance of natural light and seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Shawnee

Visit The New Haven, a five-bedroom floor plan with delightful features like a chef’s kitchen, walk-in pantry and a covered porch off the living room, with access from the master suite, in Ridgestone Meadows, a beautiful, heavily treed community.

Explore the benefits of new homes or custom build.

The Fall Parade is the ultimate opportunity to see firsthand some of Johnson County’s most popular floor plans and neighborhoods, beautiful décor from Rodrock’s team of interior designers and new, Rodrock ready-now homes. If you want to build from scratch, Rodrock can custom build your dream home, too.

Inspired living by Rodrock — visit today.

Homes are open today and every day from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through October 25 for the Fall Parade. Find the home to enhance your lifestyle in a welcoming, attractive neighborhood, near top-notch schools and the best that Johnson County and Kansas City have to offer. Rodrock is also open 24/7 online at rodrockhomes.com with Virtual 3D Tours. Explore floor plans, designs, available inventory and where Rodrock builds without leaving your home. Schedule an appointment with onsite experts to answer your questions or visit Rodrock’s professionally decorated models, open seven days a week.

Rodrock Homes

For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes communities, floor plans, available inventory and where we build, visit:

rodrockhomes.com

913-851-0347

Rodrock Homes Communities:

Lenexa

Timber Rock‑The Trails — 95th & Lone Elm Rd. (Entry #229)

Olathe

The Willows — 143rd & Pflumm (Entry #227)

Overland Park

Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge/Saddle Creek — 157th St. & Mission Rd (Entries #182 & #183)

Sundance Ridge — Red Fox Run — 175th & Verona (Entry #212)

Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community – Stone Creek— 171st St. & Switzer (Entries #216 & #218)

Shawnee

Ridgestone Meadows — 68th St. & Millbrook (Entry #191)