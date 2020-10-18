Brand-New Shawnee Community Inside the I-435 Loop

As the Fall Parade of Homes continues, visit Kenneth Estates and see new homes under construction inside Shawnee’s I-435 loop.

The Fall Parade of Homes, continuing through Oct. 25, is an ideal time to visit Kenneth Estates. The Shawnee community blends a fascinating family legacy with exemplary new home construction in three neighborhoods within Kenneth Estates.

Start your tour at the newly opened sales office at 7119 Westgate St. Then, proceed to the community’s Fall Parade entry: a reverse 1½-story home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, built by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes. Kerwin Holloway, who manages Kenneth Estates for ReeceNichols Real Estate, said the home’s construction is cause for celebration.

“Having a newly built home on the Fall Parade that’s inside the I-435 loop in Shawnee hasn’t happened in awhile,” he said. “It’s exciting!”

The home is sold, but it gives prospective buyers an opportunity to see the construction process firsthand. Holloway said that he hopes prospective buyers get as excited about the community as the home’s new owners.

“When we put the Fall Parade banner in the yard, they happened to be here,” Holloway said. “They were so excited to see it installed. They couldn’t be happier with their home and the community and we’re glad to have them here.”

Then, explore Kenneth Estates’ three neighborhoods, each of which offers prospective buyers an exciting selection of homes and price points. In The Cottages, single-family villa homes offer the convenience of maintenance-provided living with prices from the upper $400,000s. In The Manors, single-family homes on walkout, daylight and level homesites are priced from the $500,000s. And in The Residences, larger homesites host distinguished custom homes priced from the $700,000s. Home styles include reverse story and a half, one and one-half story, and two-story plans, depending on a buyer’s needs.

A team of renowned local builders, including J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, JFE Construction and Olympus Custom Homes, is hard at work as Kenneth Estates comes to life. Several speculative homes are underway in The Cottages and The Manors for occupancy throughout 2021. At this pace, the 92 homesites of Kenneth Estates are expected to sell quickly, a testament to the community’s appeal.

Tucked along 71st Street between Quivira and Pflumm, Kenneth Estates is the new destination for exemplary new home construction in Shawnee. The history-filled property provides a rare opportunity for new homes inside the Interstate 435 loop, close to the shops, services and attractions of Shawnee yet surrounded by trees, water and carefully preserved greenspace.

The community is named for Kenneth Smith, who was renowned for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower. At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs. Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connect the three communities of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

And just outside this enclave, a prime location puts homeowners in the heart of Shawnee. Schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

Kenneth Estates residents will notice another remarkable feature of the community: the original Smith family home, a stone house that dates back to the late 19th century. Holloway said plans call for the home to be renovated and turned into a residence, preserving another piece of this community’s storied history.

Kenneth Estates, including the new sales office, will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, which runs through Oct. 25. Don’t miss the display of Kenneth Smith golf clubs in the sales office. Then, find your dream home on the same land where Kenneth Smith built the life of his dreams.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Single-family villas from the $400,000s; single-family homes from the $500,000s

Location: 7119 Westgate St., Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: Sales office open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, through Oct. 25. Normal business hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Contact: Kerwin Holloway, ReeceNichols Real Estate, (913) 579-9272 or kerwin@reecenichols.com.

Web: www.KennethEstates.com