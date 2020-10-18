Northland’s newest community, Cadence, is now open

Over 80 floorplans are available from the experienced and award-winning builder team at Cadence.

The rolling hills of Kansas City’s northland is now home to the highly anticipated new home community, Cadence. Offering the perfect combination of quality homes, ideal location, and world-class amenities, Cadence is now open and accepting lot and home reservations.

Conveniently located just east of N. Platte Purchase Road between NW 100th and 108th Streets, Cadence is a developing mixed-use master-planned community that when completed, will include 514 single family homes spread over 202 acres.

Cadence will feature homes built by an experienced, award-winning builder team made up of Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Hearthside Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, IHB Homes, Aspen Homes, SAB Homes, New Mark Homes, Patriot Homes, and Olympus Custom Homes. Each builder has extensive experience in the Kansas City home market, providing homeowners with a personalized, hands-on building process. Each builder offers a variety of floor plans and design finishes to suit any lifestyle. Buyers can choose between 80 floor plans that range in size up to five bedrooms and feature three car garages.

“Cadence is opening in a time of unprecedented demand for new homes,” said Jenni Mann, Hunt Midwest marketing director. “The amount of interest Cadence has garnered has been extraordinary. Buyers love the northland location as well as the sheer amount of homebuilding options that are made available to them.”

Cadence offers a wide selection of lots in the first phase, many backing to treed and greenspace views, along three cul-de-sacs. Prospective buyers have the opportunity to reserve their desired lot with a refundable deposit. This allows 30 days to select a builder and a floorplan, work through any customizations and determine pricing.

Cadence is also offering a new feature for prospective buyers, a model row. Cadence’s builder teams will be creating a row of their most popular plans that will be open for future homeowners to tour.

“We are so excited for our future model row,” said Mann. “It will allow our amazing builder teams to showcase their award-winning work and give future residents an in-depth look at what we have to offer.”

Residents will enjoy an integrated park and nature trail system as well as amenities such as a community pool, lake, firepit retreat, and hammock garden. Overlapping Platte and Clay Counties, Cadence is located in the North Kansas City School District and students will attend Staley High.

“The location is unbeatable. Close proximity to major highways allows for a quick commute to KCI Airport, downtown Kansas City, and a variety of entertainment and shopping destinations throughout the metro,” said Sara Stucker, ReeceNichols agent and co-community manager with Deb DiPonio.

A Community Information Center is coming soon. Interested buyers should contact the onsite agents for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Cadence is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cadence

Prices: Homes from the upper $300,000s

Location: East of N. Platte Purchase Road between NW 100th & 108th Streets in Kansas City, MO.

Hours: Contact agents to schedule an appointment.

Contact: Sara Stucker and Deb DePonio, Cadence@ReeceNichols.com or 816.605.4414

Web: https://www.huntmidwestkc.com/communities/kansascity/cadence