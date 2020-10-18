Models are Open, Enjoy the Parade of Homes

Come see our four models! Cider Mill Ridge was developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community.

The mornings are cooling down, daylight is getting more precious and the trees are putting on their spectacular fall colors. What a great time to come out and enjoy The Fall Parade of Homes. One of your stops should be The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge at The National located in the quaint town of Parkville, Missouri. A town known for its parks, shops and great schools. The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge has been developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community along with a community pool. As you wonder through the streets of Cider Mill Ridge you will notice “space” between homes and large backyards to take advantage of the topography and beautiful vistas. This can especially be seen as you drive through The Estates offering new lots with cul-de-sac living and walk outs with several backing to nature.

This picturesque community cannot be called a community without its residents. Sam and Taylor are just one example of a young family who chose Cider Mill Ridge. “My husband and I have really enjoyed living in Cider Mill Ridge over the past 6 years. It is a beautiful area that is well maintained. The best part are the wonderful families that make up the neighborhood and with our newest addition we are excited to raise our own family”. Come see why Sam and Taylor call Cider Mill Ridge home.

Another factor to a great community is convenience. Cider Mill Ridge is just minutes from the largest retail center Parkville has to offer. Parkville Commons is a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. You can buy groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick and Jakes, New London Cafe, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi, Pizza Hut and then get you favorite ice cream and/or popcorn from PopCulture. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of Cider Mill Ridge.

Something else no other development in Parkville can claim, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” and has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award and touted as the best elementary school in the Park Hill School District. A great education does not stop at Graden Elementary, the Park Hill School district can also brag about having the highest composite score on the ACT Test of any school district in the entire Missouri/Kansas region. Congratulations for this tremendous achievement.

With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Come visit our models and see for yourself.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cider Mill Ridge

Prices: Starting from the low $400’s.

Location: 5769 Russet Road, Parkville, Mo 64152

Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by appointment.

Contact: 913-890-3596.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Web: CiderMillRidge.com.