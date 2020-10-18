Archway Homes: Selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!

When DK looked around his home in Southern Overland Park, he knew it needed work. After 26 years, there was just a lot that needed to be fixed or updated to give it a more modern feel.

But after doing a little research he realized that instead of spending a great deal of money, and a lot of personal time, he wanted to sell. So, he started looking for a potential buyer, and that’s when he found Archway Homes.

“I started getting interested in organizations that buy houses ‘As Is” and Jon was one of the first of four or five people I had come out and take look around,” DK said. “They all told me what they planned to do to the house, but the others did not give me much information. I regretted having even contacted a couple of them. But Jon was at the top of the list all along, and he stayed at the top of the list.”

Jon is one-half of husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes.

With roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, the Bichelmeyers have wide-ranging experience buying homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And they can buy them quickly, in as little as three days for cash, in their “As Is” condition.

“One of the advantages of working with us is selling ‘As Is,’ said Jon. “That means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs.”

Still, DK was unsure of the process. Although he had bought and sold homes before, he had done so through traditional real estate transactions. Selling “As Is” was new to him.

“I had never been through something like that before, so I didn’t know what to do or say,” he recalled, “so it was great to work with people who know the business like Jon, his wife, and his staff.”

Archway Homes was even open to allowing DK to bring in someone who was assisting him with the move into his new residence.

“I asked Jon if I could bring someone I knew who was leading me to the path of what to do next, and what not to do, and Jon said “yes”. “It went well, given my being naïve about so many things, and [that aspect] was of phenomenal assistance to me. And Jon did a lot, as did his wife Stacy.”

“Selling a property can be a stressful process,” Stacy said, “so we feel like our job is to remove any obstacles and complications. Our clients tell us that one of the things that makes the process less stressful is the ability to just pack up what they want, and walk away.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.”

In the end, DK was very pleased with everything.

“I’d recommend them to anyone,” DK said. “I think they did an excellent job. Jon is a gentleman, a pleasant individual, and very, very flexible.”

“We work hard to make sure it’s a ‘win, win’ for both parties,” said Stacy, “whether they are needing to move because of downsizing, illness, job transfer, facing foreclosure, or another reason. “That’s why with us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

