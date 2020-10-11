Rodrock offers a feast of fabulous homes for Fall Parade

During this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, Rodrock has more than 20 homes open for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Among them is the award-winning Olympus II by Pyramid Homes in Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge. This gorgeous 1.5 story is a must see, boasting an oversized walkthrough pantry, large laundry, and expansive mudroom, providing abundant spaces for busy lifestyles.

During this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, Rodrock is offering a veritable feast of homes for tour goers to try—all of which will tempt palates with enticing new floor plans and the most tasteful design trends. More than 20 fabulous homes are showcased in an appetizing array of styles and price points.

Now through the 25th, these gorgeous abodes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge starts the Fall Parade off with a bang,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “Pyramid Homes’ award-winning Olympus II is a must-see, as this gorgeous 1.5 story boasts extensive trim details and a functional flow.”

The show-stopping Breckenridge by L&G Homes is another notable stop, as this reverse 1.5 story has a resort-style master suite, gourmet kitchen with expansive walk-through pantry and spacious lower level.

“Doyle Construction’s 1.5-story Avalyn has unique décor touches that combine farmhouse chic with today’s latest designer trends,” Bruce says. “And the Lancaster, by Rodrock Homes, showcases form, function, and finesse. This is not your ordinary 2 story!”

In neighboring Archers Landing, the Arista by BC Residential Homes tempts with a beautiful mix of lap siding, shake shingles, and cultured stone on the front of the home.

“Parade attendees will also love the open feel of James Engle Custom Homes’ Jameson with its 2-story Great Room and wall of windows,” adds community manager Bob Sloan.

Rounding out the selection is the Middleton II.1 by Hilmann Home Building. This expansive 2 story boasts a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and a cozy eating area with a vaulted ceiling.

In the perennially popular Stonebridge, tour goers can visit 8 homes within one community. In Stonebridge Park, the Austin wows with 11-foot ceilings, a sumptuous master suite, and floor plan that efficiently—and beautifully—makes the most of space. The nearby Emery II offers an upgraded finished basement, complete with a media room, fireplace, wet bar, and family room.

New Mark Homes’ 1.5-story Haley boasts soaring ceiling in the Great Room and a chef’s dream kitchen with huge island, quartz counters, and fantastic prep pantry with second sink and oven. Meanwhile, the award-winning Chesapeake II.1 stuns with a lower level featuring a custom bar, 2 additional bedrooms with full baths, plus a half guest bath.

Likewise, Stonebridge Trails has a number of exciting floor plans under way. Among them is the Hudson by Doyle Construction. This 1.5-story features a master suite and office on the main floor, while the second story includes a loft, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.

“And Chris George Homes’ Beechwood has it all!” says community manager Joan Jacquin. “Set on a perfect lot backing to green space and a walking trail, this reverse plan offers a wide-open concept—with master suite, guest bedroom, and bath on the first floor.”

Also, on tour is Bickimer Homes’ Eastwood, a bright, airy plan with eat-in kitchen that employs the latest in styles—from a subway-tile backsplash to a handsome range head over the stove. Finally, the Milano by Comerio Homes is a spacious 2-story that offers open, informal main-floor living. The kitchen and large dining area lead to a wonderful covered patio.

Another 4 homes can be found in Overland Park’s Mission Ranch. “For the Saddle Creek side of the neighborhood, we have our Aspen II reverse plan,” says community manager Andrea Sullivan. “This home is open, bright, and right-sized for today’s market.”

Neighboring Fox Ridge at Mission Ranch boasts Rodrock Homes’ highly sought after Hailey, which offers both a study and private 5th bedroom, plus plenty of entertaining space.

Two homes are on tour in the Grand Reserve of Mission Ranch—J.S. Robinson Fine Homes’ Del Mar and Brentwood.

“The Del Mar offers spectacular design and exceptional interior finishes throughout,” says community manager Angela Fitzgerald. “Parade attendees must check out the ‘speakeasy’ room in the lower level and the covered, private deck with fireplace.”

And the Brentwood is a new 1.5 story with a luxurious master suite on the main floor, with large secondary bedrooms and a spacious loft upstairs. Attention to detail is evident throughout!

Hours and availability may change, so refer to the KC Parade of Homes App or call ahead for the most up-to-date information. Potential homebuyers are asked to practice social distancing, wear facemasks, and sanitize hands before and after visits.

For more information, visit Rodrock.com