Hunt Midwest Communities Feature Four Fall Parade of Homes Entries

The first stop on the Parade of Homes tour is The Lexington II plan at Benson Place by McFarland Custom Builders.

Hunt Midwest Residential Development has more than 3,000 acres of land currently under development within the Kansas City metropolitan area. With award-winning communities in Kansas City’s Northland, Lee’s Summit and Raymore, this residential team has become one of the metropolitan area’s most active developers. This fall is the perfect time to discover their new home options – four homes in Hunt Midwest communities have been entered in the HBA Fall Parade of Homes, running now through October 25. Homes featured in the parade are open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Benson Place A mixed-use community with an abundance of amenities, Benson Place is situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley within the Liberty School District. The first stop on the Parade of Homes tour is The Lexington II plan by McFarland Custom Builders, located at 10004 N. Manchester Avenue. The Lexington II is a four-bedroom, three bath, two story plan featuring an open lay-out and high-end finishes. Tour #3 is the popular Riviera plan by SAB Homes, located at 8020 NE 103 Street.

Staley Hills Villas These maintenance-provided villas in the Northland feature open layouts, high-end finishes, generous storage and a lock-and-leave lifestyle. Entry #38, located at 1906 NE 111th Court, is the charming three-bedroom Ashton plan by Ernst Brothers Home Construction.

Woodneath Farms With acres of greenspace and parkland nestled around the original Woodneath Mansion, Woodneath Farms offers a close-knit, neighborhood feel in a suburban setting. Tour #54, located at 8304 NE 89 Street is McFarland Custom Builders’ famous 1.5 story Marisa plan.

“The combination of location, amenities and tight-knit feel has made Hunt Midwest communities the perfect place for hundreds of families to call home,” said Jenni Mann, Hunt Midwest Director of Residential Marketing. “One of the major things that future residents love about our communities is that they have a wide selection of homes created by several different homebuilders to choose from.”

Hunt Midwest communities offer buyers premiere homesites to choose from, with homes constructed by an experienced team of builders including Aspen Homes, Ernst Brothers, Integrity Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, New Mark Homes, Olympus Custom Homes, Summit Homes, JFE Construction, and SAB Homes, among others. Quality and craftsmanship have made these builders some of the most well-known across the metro, building single family and maintenance-provided homes ranging from approximately 1,200 to over 4,000 square feet, featuring three to five bedrooms, with many offering three car garages, starting in the $300,000s.

Those looking to purchase or build a new home now have a fresh selection of homesites and inventory homes to choose from, many of which back to trees and greenspace, offering beautiful views from a mix of terrains. Prospective buyers have the opportunity to reserve their desired lot in many of the communities with a refundable deposit. This allows 30 days to select a builder and a floorplan, work through any customizations and determine pricing.

“Not everyone has the time or desire to build, which is why our builders also provide a variety of inventory homes to choose from,” said Mann. “The assortment of finishes throughout includes designer touches and in-home innovations. From the style of floor plans to color palettes and finishes, having options means that each home is unique.

“The close proximity to highways and popular shopping areas and family-friendly amenities are extremely important when it comes to getting to and from work or shuffling kids to activities throughout the week. Many Hunt Midwest subdivisions are within walking distance from state-of-the-art schools. Paired with a history of steadily increasing home values, affordability, and nearby amenities all make it an easy choice for those wanting to buy or build a new home,” said Mann.

For information on additional Hunt Midwest communities and available homes, visit huntmidwestkc.com

Hunt Midwest has been an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

