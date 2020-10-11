Three new model homes debut this weekend in Chapel Hill

Resident fun just got better in Chapel Hill with the addition of a second, competition-sized pool and a striking mid-century designed clubhouse complete with a covered patio and outdoor fireplace. Additional amenities include covered pavilions, a recreational pickleball court, a zero-entry, lagoon-shaped pool, a cabana and lanai, and tot lot. Walking trails are expanding through all phases of Chapel Hill.

Debuting this week during the 2020 HBA Fall Parade of Homes are three new floor plan model homes by Kansas City’s leading building companies.

Don Julian Builders, Inc., releases their Brentwood II reverse, which offers a master bedroom suite/wing plus an office off the kitchen. The lower level includes three bedrooms, a family room and a wet bar. Hollywood sliding glass doors open the space up to the covered deck as an entertaining bonus. Stunning touches of modern, clean-lined finishes enhance the experience all captured in a livable, almost 2,900 square feet of luxury.

NewMark Homes launches their newest reverse plan, The Timberland Reverse, a nice addition to their Timberland series of floor plan options. Features include two bedrooms on the main level, including an owner’s suite. Downstairs, the walkout lower level features a family room and two bedrooms. A covered deck is ideal for entertaining, and a soft modern farmhouse interior design includes architectural beams and other eye-catching enhancements. The home offers just over 3,000 finished square feet and several front elevation facades to choose from for prospective buyers to build their custom Timberland Reverse.

Additionally, Suma Design presents their newest reverse 1 ½-story. The Santa Claire R3 features stunning modern finishes, 12-foot folding glass doors that open to a covered deck, a glass handrail system, walnut hardwood floors and more. The new home is an ideal example of luxury at its finest, complete with more than 3,000 square feet of living space.

This magnificent south Overland Park new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from $69,900. An additional 46 beautiful homesites were added in Chapel Hill’s fifth phase, along with four new walkout homesites in phase 6, all of which are open for reservations and building. Phase 7 has begun with buildable homesites estimated by year’s end or immediately in the first quarter of 2021. The sales team is now taking pre-reservations for phase 7 homesites.

“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have a few homes that are available now to close in the next 30-90 days and beyond.”

An additional sampling of Chapel Hill’s current ready-now homes on tour includes:

Ryan Homes features a Broadmoor III reverse 1½-story at 17304 Noland St. on a cul-de-sac that includes a covered deck and two patios off the walkout basement. Priced at $529,900, the home is ready now for a quick close.

Don Julian Builders has just completed the brand-new Brentwood II reverse 1½-story at 17205 Parkhill St. The home is available for a 30-day closing on a sought-after walkout homesite featuring a soft modern flair and bold front elevation at a market price of $609,900.

If you covet a 4-car garage, come see this home now! Prohaska Construction’s Chateau reverse 1 ½-story, located at 13001 W. 168th St., features a covered deck and a walkout/up basement adjacent to green space and a walking trail. The home is priced at $529,950 with a 30-day close available.

Nick Zvacek Construction is nearing completion on their expanded Montebella two-story at 17348 Bradshaw. The home features a finished basement and a covered patio, nearing almost 3,300 square feet, with a market price of $534,000.

Other floor plans by leading building companies — Bickimer Homes’ Jefferson Ex reverse 1½-story and Jefferson reverse 1½-story with a 4-car garage, James Engle Custom Homes’ Emery reverse and Jameson reverse 1½-stories, Washam Homes’ Archer 1½-story and Adriana reverse 1½-story, Nick Zvacek Construction’s Anderson 1½-story, New Mark Homes’ Hampton VI reverse 1½-story, Timberland reverse 1½-story and Timberland Ex 1½-story, and Comerio Homes’ popular Verona II Ex and Verona III ranch plans—are under construction with 60-, 90-, 120- and 180- and 210-day estimated completions, priced from the upper $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. Check the Chapel Hill website for inventory updates: www.ChapelHillKC.com.

The Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces. In addition, Chapel Hill offers 70 acres of interior platted green space for resident use via walking trails.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.

Location: Pflumm and 173rd streets, Overland Park, Kan.

Hours: Temporary sales information center open daily until 6 p.m. at 17133 Bradshaw St. during the Fall Parade of Homes, Oct. 10-25.

Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com