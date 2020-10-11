Loch Lloyd Presents Award-Winning Don Julian Builders’ Parade Entry

Available now! Don Julian Builders’ new, award-winning reverse model is offered at $969,900.

As the Home Builders Association Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend, the fall season is just beginning in the Village of Loch Lloyd. This private, gated community is located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, and offers Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the season is especially enjoyable as residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and seasonal swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff.

In addition to the unparalleled location and amenities is the variety of homesites available for buyers wanting to build, as well as homes for sale. Two new phases located near the North Gate Welcome Center still have prime lots available and model homes in process for 2021.

“We help buyers find the home or homesite that provides their wants, needs and wishes — whatever those may be,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Real Estate Sales & Marketing.

“As we are spending extended time at home, buyers realize more than ever the value of a house that reflects their style, is designed for their current needs, and a community that offers amenities that add to their enjoyment of everyday life,” continued Black. “The current low interest rates are motivating buyers to move forward on buying or building—continuing the steady growth of the Village of Loch Lloyd.”

The Fall Parade of Homes features two return entries—Starr Homes’ entry (#81) and Don Julian Builders’ entry (#80).

Don Julian Builders’ entry is a reverse plan that provides a private first floor owner’s suite with walk-in closet and adjoining laundry room. A chef’s kitchen with attached dining area all open to the living room with floor to ceiling views. The home contains many upgrades such as wide plank, wire-brushed white oak hardwood flooring. The impressive entry with coffered ceiling and curved stairway leads to the lower level, which is complete with a media and recreation room, wet bar and three bedrooms featuring walk-in closets and bathrooms en-suite. Ample storage and laundry provide all that is needed in this award-winning home! Offered at $969,900.

Visit us during the Fall HBA Parade of Homes to experience luxury living in the Village of Loch Lloyd!

Loch Lloyd

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, October 10-25.

Directions: To access the community, take Holmes Road to Kenneth Road (see sign for Loch Lloyd North Gate). Turn west and proceed to Loch Lloyd Parkway. Turn south and proceed to the North Gate Welcome Center.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured Parade of Homes entries.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are required to wear masks and encouraged to use hand sanitation stations. State orders including social distancing will be observed.