Single-family and twin-villa homes at Meadowbrook Park await your presence

Twin-villa and single-family homes await in The Parkside and The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park, an inviting Prairie Village community surrounded by the 80+ acre Meadowbrook Park and steps away from a restaurant, café and more.

Soon, Meadowbrook Park’s gently rolling 80+ acres will be dotted with brilliant splashes of fall color. And residents of The Parkside and The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park have front-row seats to the seasonal show, thanks to beautifully designed and built twin-villa and single-family homes that make the picturesque surroundings part of the community’s lifestyle experience with an 80+-acre park and restaurant access just steps away.

In both The Parkside and The Reserve, a new style of villa living has delighted homeowners that fall in love with the soaring ceilings, light-filled interiors and sophisticated finishes.

“The twin villas of Meadowbrook Park are one-of-a-kind,” said Sheri Dyer, who markets Meadowbrook Park’s villa homes with Sharon Barry for ReeceNichols. “There’s nothing else in Kansas City like them.”

Meadowbrook Park’s villa homes are exclusively built by Tom French Construction. Prospective buyers can choose from four floor plans, including ranch, reverse 1½-story and 1 1/2-story layouts. Homes range from approximately 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, depending on the floor plan and finish options. All Meadowbrook Park floor plans offer first-floor master suites and main-floor living. Prices start in the $900,000s.

Each modern, open floor plan is highlighted by thoughtful features, including main-floor hardwoods, high ceilings, large pantries, built-in wet bar and an option to select zero-entry showers. Meadowbrook Park villa homes also include rear-loaded garages, which Sheri and Sharon agree is a newer concept for Kansas City that further enhances the aesthetic of the community.

Eighteen lots with build options are available, including five speculative homes that can be purchased now with occupancy ranging from early summer 2021 into 2022. Several homesites are also available for prospective buyers who would prefer to build a custom villa home.

As the Fall Parade of Homes continues through October 25, those interested in Meadowbrook Park are invited to contact Sheri and Sharon to schedule a tour that includes a firsthand look at new homes under construction, as well as the community’s idyllic surroundings that offer a wealth of recreational opportunities right outside the front door.

“One resident told us that in these days of COVID, they feel their bubble is bigger than their house because they have the whole park to enjoy and walk in,” Sheri said.

The vibrant, lifestyle-focused location in the heart of Prairie Village, along with upscale homes built by a spectacular line-up of local builders, has made The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park’s single-family homes a popular choice, especially since the neighborhood is gated and maintenance-provided.

Just last weekend, for example, Teresa Hoffman, who markets The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park for ReeceNichols, secured four homesite reservations. Four additional speculative homes built this year have all gone under contract or sold. As the neighborhood nears full occupancy, limited opportunities remain for prospective buyers to purchase their own homesite and bring their dream home to life. Homes in The Reserve are priced from $1 million to $3+ million.

Buyers will work side-by-side with a member of Meadowbrook Park’s building team—including Ambassador Homes, Holthaus Building, Koenig Building + Restoration, Lambie Custom Homes, RM Standard & Co. and Tom French Construction—to create a custom home that truly reflects each buyer’s taste and preferences. Although the neighborhood will feature an enviable architectural variety, all of the homes in The Reserve will also be united by a common aesthetic.

“The homes are designed and built to reflect classic, timeless architectural detailing,” Hoffman said. “Fifty years from now, we want it to look as good as it does now, similar to the timeless appeal of the homes along Ward Parkway. I think we’ve accomplished that so far, and the feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Both the villa homes and the single-family homes offer the convenience of provided maintenance, including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation and snow removal. As a result, residents have more time to accommodate busy schedules, travel or simply enjoy the surrounding community, the highlight of which is the expertly maintained Meadowbrook Park. Enjoy a full range of recreational opportunities, including state-of-the-art playground equipment and four miles of walking trails, all just steps away from your new home. Meadowbrook residents also have access to a neighborhood swimming pool, a great place to relax and catch up with friends and neighbors and enjoy weekly events like Thirsty Thursdays.

The mixed-use community also puts residents within a short stroll of exciting new services and amenities, including The Inn at Meadowbrook Park and its wildly popular seafood-focused restaurant, Verbena. Or stop in to The Market for grab-and-go items, a café menu, coffee and ice cream.

Make plans now to schedule a personal tour of Meadowbrook Park. This enviable community is no longer a best-kept secret, but there’s still time to secure your place in this remarkable development. If this year has taught us anything, it’s that you deserve a home you truly love. It’s waiting for you in Meadowbrook Park.

Meadowbrook Park

Prices: Villa homes from the $900,000s, single-family homes from $1 million

Location: Nall Avenue between Somerset Drive and 95th Street, Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: By appointment only

Contact: For villa information, contact Sharon Barry or Sheri Dyer, (913) 333-1313. For single-family homes, contact Teresa Hoffman, (913) 302-6258.

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com