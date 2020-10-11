Embrace Freedom, Flexibility and Fresh Air - Lease Luxury at The Fairways.

The chef-inspired kitchen includes a gas stove-top and walk-in pantry and opens to the living area, providing the perfect flow for effortless entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows provide beautiful golf course views.

Peace of Mind and Ease of Living. The Fairway Villas at Lenexa City Center emboldens a lifestyle of luxury and leisure, offering spacious, main-floor living, and the privacy and assurance of your own outdoor spaces, including a cozy front porch and a covered veranda with expansive views of Canyon Farms Golf Course. Embrace the vibrancy of entertainment, dining and shopping offerings at Lenexa City Center, just steps away.

Luxury leasing provides freedom and flexibility, including a full array of maintenance-provided services, inside and out. Your time is yours, instead of taking care of the lawn or paying for and scheduling home repairs. You can also be worry-free from the rising costs of home up-keep, insurance and taxes.

“Deciding to rent and be rid of the home-owning hassles can greatly enhance your quality of life,” explains Suze Orman, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author and one of America’s most recognized experts on personal finance. Residents agree, “Renting a maintenance-free luxury villa at The Fairways at Lenexa City Center is a very liberating experience.”

Home Features. Built by Lambie Custom Homes, The Fairway Villas are designed for first-floor living and encompass the important features suited for your current and future needs. Homes include 2,300 square feet of living space, plus a 2-car attached garage. Intelligent design provides everything you need in the right place, with no wasted space. Detailed craftsmanship and premium finishes provide the luxury and comfort you desire.

The main floor features a spacious living room, opening into a chef-inspired kitchen and separate dining area, optimized for relaxing or entertaining and affording expansive golf course views. The master bedroom and elegant master bathroom is also located on the main floor, including a huge closet. Directly accessible from the master closet is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

The Fairways offers a variety of options for your home office. Work from the front room with direct access to the entrance hall or spread out in the garden level, which can also be used for entertaining or hobbies. Additionally, the lower level includes two bedrooms for family or guests; plus an expansive storage area for seasonal items or family keepsakes. Many homes are walk-outs, featuring a secondary patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining or a play space for your grandchildren.

Walkability and Easy Access to All Parts of Kansas City. With recreation, dining and entertainment right outside your villa at Lenexa City Center, it’s easy to get in your daily walk and leave your cars in the garage. Stroll to the award-winning Lenexa Rec Center, the newest Johnson County library and a variety of boutiques, restaurants, events and services. Or, you can ride your bike or walk one mile on the Johnson County Hiking and Biking Trail to the expansive Shawnee Mission Park, which includes extensive outdoor activities including water sports, a dog park and live theater.

The Fairways also offer quick and easy access to Highways I-435, I-35, K-10 and K-7, offering short drive times to metro area shopping, dining and entertainment venues throughout the region, KCI airport and Lawrence.

The Case for Moving Now. Suze Orman advises “push yourself to seriously consider downsizing now.” See https://www.suzeorman.com/blog/the-upside-of-downsizing-today-not-later. “Making a move today is so much smarter than having to make a move later on if you can’t physically stay in your home” or if the market declines and your home is too expensive to keep.” You want to avoid waiting for something to happen and then being stuck in a home that is not ready to take care of you.”

Prices: Rates range from $2,950 - $3,885 per month.

Reservations: Golf course and wooded views are still available for reservation with a $1,000 refundable deposit.

Directions: I-435 to west on 87th St. Parkway, go west to Winchester and turn south, then turn right on Mill Creek Road to the Model Home at 8891 Mill Creek Road.

Model Home Hours: Open Daily 11 am to 6 pm during the Fall Parade of Homes.

Otherwise: Open Wednesday thru Friday, 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm. Private or virtual tours are also available by appointment.

Please comply with CDC recommendations.

Contact: Please call 913-283-9958 to reserve a villa or schedule a tour.

Website: fairwayvillascitycenter.com.

Facebook and Instagram: Hashtags #fairwaysvillasatcitycenter, #lenexacitycenter, #suzeorman