Quiet, maintenance-provided living near vibrant Olathe corridors, Heritage Park

Several speculative homes are available in Boulder Creek Villas, which offers maintenance-provided living just one mile from Heritage Park. Prices start in the upper $300,000s.

Maintenance-provided villa living awaits in southern Olathe, just one mile west of the lush surroundings of Heritage Park. Inside Boulder Creek Villas, three experienced builders — Blue Dot Design and Build, Prairie Homes and New Mark Homes — offer spacious, light-filled reverse 1½-story floor plans with the versatility to offer mostly one-level living with the benefit of added lower level space, including ample storage.

Although each builder channels their specific expertise and vision into each home, homes within Boulder Creek Villas offer some common features to ensure homes are as inviting as they are functional. Main levels include two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, as well as gourmet kitchens complete with five-burner gas cooktops, vented exhaust hoods, large islands and walk-in pantries. Kitchens and bathrooms feature quartz and granite countertops.

Spacious master suites include double sinks in the master bathroom, as well as a Euro-style shower with zero-entry and a built-in bench. And downstairs, numerous windows allow for abundant natural light in the large rec room, third full bathroom and third bedroom. Unfinished space in the lower level is perfect for storage, or can be converted into additional bedrooms, office space or other configurations.

Each twin villa home in Boulder Creek Villas is carefully designed to offer privacy with features that include side- and front-entry garages, as well as off-set front elevations and covered back decks or patios. That way, homeowners enjoy their preferred amount of seclusion while also knowing they have neighbors nearby.

Several speculative homes are underway in Boulder Creek Villas, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to meet a variety of move-in timelines. One move-in ready villa awaits, with three additional homes scheduled to be complete by early November. More homes will be complete in early 2021. Prices range from the upper $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s.

Prospective buyers can also opt to work with one of the community’s builders on a custom villa home. Level, daylight and walkout homesites are available. This is an ideal option for homeowners who may want to explore enhanced accessibility options, including wider interior doors, zero-barrier front and garage entrances, among others. All floor plans offer approximately 2,500 square feet of living space.

Every Boulder Creek Villas homeowner enjoys the freedom of provided maintenance, including total lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair and replacement, exterior paint and access to the recreation-focused community activities center.

The community activities center will soon be under construction, with a scheduled opening of summer 2021. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a full kitchen and a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and fire pit, swimming pool, pickleball court, putting green, multipurpose court, tot lot, open green space and a soccer field. The entire community is enveloped in a walking trail, the perfect way to enjoy the surrounding scenery. And Boulder Creek Villas is wired for 1 gigabyte fiber optic high-speed Internet service.

The community’s prime location at 169th Place and Mur-Len Road puts homeowners within minutes of shopping, services (including dry cleaning, a grocery store and a home improvement store), dining and highway access. Boulder Creek Villas is served by the award-winning Spring Hill School District and is across the street from Woodland Spring Middle School, which opened in 2019.

Boulder Creek Villas is open daily, and prospective buyers are invited to visit the community and tour a furnished model home while exploring all that the community has to offer. An idyllic setting near vibrant Olathe corridors, the convenience of maintenance-provided living, beautifully built homes — it’s all waiting for you in Boulder Creek Villas.

Boulder Creek Villas

Prices: From the upper $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s

Location: 169th Place and Mur-Len Road, Olathe

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Ann Ring or Rob Lacy with Weichert, Realtors Welch & Company, (913) 522-2122

Web: www.BoulderCreekKS.com