Loch Lloyd Offers Exceptional, Award-Winning Parade Model

Starr Homes’ new entry #81 offers coastal style and golf course views.

The Home Builders Association Fall Parade of Homes begins next weekend and will feature a return entry in the Village of Loch Lloyd.

Starr Homes’ entry (#81) is a reverse story and a half plan at 4,085 square feet with four bedrooms, four full and two half-bathrooms and a 3-car garage. The main level includes a sizable owner’s suite with an eye-catching vaulted ceiling with inset shiplap and textured wall covering; a second first-floor bedroom that could be utilized as an office; and a light-filled hearth room and adjacent kitchen and dining room that all offer floor-to-ceiling views of the natural setting. A unique behind-the-kitchen prep area opens to a walk-through pantry and is flanked by a beverage station with a whitewashed brick wall and floating shelves. The covered lanai invites year-round enjoyment with a fireplace and television. Wire-brushed white oak flooring with a matte finish and shades of blue and grey accent the transitional coastal style of this home, and the Josh Artificial Intelligence voice-controlled home automation system offers an intuitive way to conveniently control the features of the home including media, lights, temperature, window coverings, irrigation systems and more. The lower level has an inviting bar featuring custom iron shelves and bottle storage, gaming area, media center and additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms en-suite. The private patio walks up to the ground level with a treed backyard and views of the golf course. This home is under contract.

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, is set along the Blue River, picturesque surroundings complete with rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but is only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring Overland Park and Leawood have to offer.

Loch Lloyd’s reputation as Kansas City’s finest resort-like community is well-earned. The Country Club at Loch Lloyd is a central point for residents providing golf, tennis, swimming, fitness, social events and even pickleball. The clubhouse offers multiple dining options and indoor and outdoor venues that play host to everyday meals, special events and holiday gatherings.

In addition to the unparalleled location and amenities is the variety of homesites available for buyers wanting to build, as well as homes for sale. Loch Lloyd’s two newest phases still have prime lots available and model homes in process for 2021, and are located near the newly opened North Gate Welcome Center that provides access to Holmes Road and will open access to 151st Street and Kenneth Road in late 2020.

“From resale listings starting in the $500,000s; to maintenance-provided villas in the $700,000s; to custom homes ranging from the $800,000s to more than $10 million—there are luxury home selections for every type of buyer,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd Real Estate. “The developer’s commitment to providing options for residents at every stage of life is evident and those options are second to none in the region.”

The summer months saw a record number of lot and model sales at Loch Lloyd and interest remains strong for the fall season. Additionally, an impressive 10 new models will be complete over the next 18 months from the community’s preferred builders, including Holthaus Building Company, Cecil & Ray Homes, Don Julian Builders, Willis Custom Homes, JS Robinson Fine Homes, Koehler Building Company, Starr Homes, Even-Talan Homes, and the National Home Building Company.

Visit The Village of Loch Lloyd during the HBA Fall Parade of Homes, October 10-25, to tour this award-winning model and experience this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, October 10-25.

Directions: To access the community, take Holmes Road to Kenneth Road (see sign for Loch Lloyd North Gate). Turn west and proceed to Loch Lloyd Parkway. Turn south and proceed to the North Gate Welcome Center.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured Parade of Homes entries.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are required to wear masks and encouraged to use hand sanitation stations. State orders including social distancing will be observed.