Give yourself the gift of the holidays in your new villa or single-family home

Buy a move-in ready villa or single-family home in Shoal Creek Valley and you could be moved in just in time to celebrate the new year in your new home.

New year, new home? With an incredible selection of maintenance-provided villas and modern single-family homes, Shoal Creek Valley is the perfect place to kick off 2020 in your dream home.

Stop by the community this weekend to see an appealing array of homes, including Brookfield Residential’s recent Fall Parade of Homes entry that’s also move-in ready!

For prospective buyers interested in the convenience of maintenance-provided living, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom attached villa home is available at 8906 NE 80th St. The 1,353-square-foot home, priced at $241,300, includes an open layout, a granite kitchen island, custom kitchen cabinets and a fireplace in the great room. Plus, 1,203 square feet of unfinished flex space awaits in the basement, ideal for storage.

In The Greens community, which features Brookfield Residential’s Plaza floor plans, a spacious four-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom home awaits at 8627 N. Farley Ave. Additional highlights include hardwoods throughout the main level, a main-floor study, a sunroom off the kitchen and a built-in mudroom bench off the home’s garage entry. A fully equipped kitchen boasts an upgraded quartz countertop island, a wall oven, custom kitchen cabinets and a butler’s pantry. The home is priced at $487,100.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Brookfield Residential recently unveiled an exciting new listing — the current model home and sales office! The five-bedroom, four-bathroom Plaza 3 floor plan, located at 8701 NE 86th St., features a wealth of upgrades, including a projector and screen for the ultimate TV- and movie-watching experience. Additional highlights include hardscaping upgrades, a second-story loft, a finished basement, a large backyard and a prime location on a walkout corner homesite. The spacious layout offers a total of 4,306 square feet — 3,313 on the main floor and upper level and 993 square feet in the lower level. The home is available for a December 15 close and possession and is priced at $614,900.

Each of these three homes is move-in ready, and the selection doesn’t stop there. Homeowners interested in accommodating a longer move-in timeline can choose from five remaining maintenance-provided homes in The Village, all in varying stages of construction. Three of the homes are less than 60 days from completion.

Additionally, several Harmony layouts are move-in ready or nearing completion in the next 90 days in The Enclave. Available homes range from 2,345 to 3,003 square feet, 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2½ to 4 bathrooms. Homesites include a quiet cul-de-sac location and a wooded homesite. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s.

When you move into Shoal Creek Valley, a host of amenities await to ensure you have a fun and relaxing winter — no impromptu getaway required! Gather in the Gate House, a resort-style retreat that’s complete with lush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or plan to spend next summer at the large fountain pool.

The Park House is a chalet-style clubhouse, a ski resort-like getaway with no travel required! Enjoy large, open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating and is a favorite place to spend time on colder days. Its large outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.

With so much inside Shoal Creek Valley, we can’t blame you if you don’t want to leave! Yet there’s just as much to see and do in the area immediately surrounding the community. A prime location near Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 puts homeowners in the heart of the vibrant Northland and within the award-winning Liberty School District.

Nearby highlights include Village Meadows Park, the Preserve Nature Trail, Clayview Country Club, Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park Golf Course. Or round up the family and head to dinner at any of the restaurants that are minutes away from Shoal Creek Valley — some within walking distance! Additional highlights include a variety of nearby shops and services at the Shoppes at Shoal Creek and the Plaza at Shoal Creek, plus attractions like the Shoal Creek Living History Museum.

Gather the family and stop by Shoal Creek Valley this weekend to see all that this idyllic community has to offer. Before you know it, you’ll be in your new home — what better holiday gift could you give yourself?

Brookfield Residential

Prices: New attached villa homes priced from the mid-$200,000s; single-family homes from the upper $300,000s

Directions: Missouri 152, north on Flintlock Road, west to Shoal Creek Valley Drive. Brookfield Residential’s sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St.

Contact: Sales Office, (816) 429-7427 or Jackie Payne, (757) 633-7340

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and any time by appointment

Web: www.brookfieldresidentialkc.com