Rodrock Development marks the season with sincere gratitude

Over the past 35-plus years, Rodrock Development has enhanced the landscape of Johnson County, carving out exceptional communities in which families flourish. There are more than 85 communities that bear the Rodrock Development name and more than 35,000 residents call these neighborhoods “home.” During this season of thanksgiving, Brian Rodrock reflects on the enormity of this legacy—and extends his heartfelt appreciation.

“It’s difficult to adequately say thank you to everyone who’s helped build Rodrock Development into the thriving company it is today,” says president and CEO Brian Rodrock. “First and foremost, though, I want to thank the homeowners who entrust us with one of the largest investments of their lives. It’s not lost on us what a huge venture buying a home is! And it’s humbling so many handpick our neighborhoods in which to raise their children. Our residents fill our communities with camaraderie, good will, and a spirit that transforms neighbors into friends. There’s something magical about that.”

But happy homeowners are but the final product of immense upfront work by hundreds of hardworking individuals. There are so many integral players to the development and building up of a neighborhood. The process, which can span years, relies on hundreds of committed workers. It takes a village to build a village!

“Beginning with the architects and engineers who start the process all the way through to the cleaning crews and landscapers who provide the finishing touches, there’s probably more than 100 people who pass through the home during the building process,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We can’t begin to thank them all for giving of their time and talents.”

Among them are the vendors, who are absolutely top-notch: standing by their products, striving to put the best on the market, and making stand-out homes—from the strongest in framing materials to the finest in finishes. Rodrock Development immensely appreciates all they do.

It’s the builders who take all these elements and put them together to make a home. Rodrock Development partners with the finest builders and subcontractors in Kansas City to bring buyers only the best in finished product.

“I’ve built homes for decades, so I understand firsthand the intensity it takes to be a homebuilder,” Brian says. “I’m proud of our excellent group of builders, and I can’t thank them enough for choosing Rodrock Development. Their dedication to creating safe, high-quality homes makes all the difference.”

Still a house is just a house until a family moves in and transforms it into a home. This is where the tireless devotion of agents comes into play, as they find the right family to fit the right house.

“We know buyers have many options and there are many new-home communities area real-estate agents can showcase,” Brenda continues. “We appreciate the realtors who’ve brought buyers into our communities and believed in us for more than 30 years! Rodrock Development would not be where it is today without the support of the area real estate companies.”

“And we must add our appreciation for the local school districts that help make our cities so attractive to families,” Brian says. “We have some of the state’s top schools right here, which helps build up not only kids and families, but also our communities overall.”

“Finally, we want to thank all the residents who work tirelessly to make our one-of-a-kind Moms’ Councils so amazing,” Brian adds. “People tell us all the time that the Moms’ Councils’ seasonal events—such as the Halloween parties, July 4th bike parades, and Holiday Hayrides with Santa—have become the cornerstone for a lifetime of family memories. New residents are able to meet their neighbors and become invested in the community, all while having fun. But these events take a great deal of coordination and work. So for all the dedicated volunteers, thank you.”

Bringing a community to life is no small endeavor. There are so many who play a role—both big and small—in this complicated process. But the end result is nothing short of miraculous…because these dedicated people take bare land and transform it into thriving communities.

“Thank you to everyone who has—in one way or another—made the continued success of Rodrock Development possible,” Brian says. “I feel humbled and honored to stand at the helm of this incredible company, one that has improved so many lives...mine included.”

For more information, visit Rodrock.com