Discover the quality of a Tom French community.

The Alexander plan at Covington Creek features many unique design elements.

When building or buying a new home, there are many things to consider. Among the most important are the homebuilder’s attention to detail, his ongoing commitment to quality construction, and his ability to build an energy efficient home. Tom French has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. A leader in developing and building both maintenance-provided and single family neighborhoods, French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers many options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.

Covington Creek Developed by French, this single family home community offers a variety of plans in the Olathe Northwest school district, with prices starting in the high $400s. This neighborhood includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace. For buyers wanting to move quickly, two homes are available by featured builders Symphony Homes and Hogan Homes.

The Hogan Homes two story Dylan XL plan captivates buyers with the level of detail included. The four bedroom, three and a half bath home features granite counters, a large island, solid wood custom maple cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. The wine bar offers extra storage and display space, connecting the kitchen to the great room, which is dominated by a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. Also, the main level offers a flex room that can be an office or a formal dining room.

The Alexander reverse story and a half furnished model by Symphony Homes offers an open floor plan with a transitional feel – traditional yet with modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space, plus a covered patio with wonderful views of the private lot. Symphony Homes has three other reverse story and a half homes in various stages of construction.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are coming soon.

Covington Court Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor is one of Tom’s most popular maintenance provided communities. The neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of three homes available immediately, with prices starting in the $380,000s. Phase Two is now open, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plans, the Alderwood II and the Ensley II with two bedrooms on the main level. Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plan is ideal with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered deck.

“Tom has had many requests for a three bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “If you have been thinking about Covington Court, now is a great time to visit. We have several available homes in Phase Two, and the one remaining inventory home in Phase One has an attractive new price, plus the builder is offering one year of monthly HOA dues paid with an acceptable contract on the remaining phase one home.”

Tuscany Piazza Townhomes Located at 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood, is a boutique community of just six reverse story and a half homes. Featuring charming old world Tuscan flavor and flair with a beautiful entrance fountain, the paver streets and a picturesque pond enhance the stunning stone and stucco exteriors. Priced from the $850,000s, homes offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The last three homes, available for occupancy, are now open weekends noon to 4:30 pm.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” Hoskinson said “Buyers have been attracted to the carefree lock and leave lifestyle.”

Gatewood Villas Situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, discover this serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. Construction will start soon on the Chestnut plan. New to the community, this reverse story and a half residence boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garage, and 2,500 square feet of exceptionally finished living space. An open floor plan includes traditional entry, large great room, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Only three opportunities remain in this desirable community.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $380s.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s.

Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $490s.

Tuscany Piazza Townhomes – 137th Street east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the mid $800s.

Open Hours: Hours Vary. Please call 913-484-2839 for details.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net