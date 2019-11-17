KC Property Group is your trusted source for a guaranteed cash offer.

Andy Lightfoot, Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier of KC Property Group, local Kansas City direct cash house buyers.

Want to sell your house but the repairs necessary to make it “market ready” seem overwhelming? Finding reputable contractors, the time involved, and even coming up with the cash to pay for the repairs can all be a challenge for many people. KC Property Group offers homeowners a solution, with fast cash offers and a quick sale timeline for homes in any condition.

KC Property Group makes it simple to turn an unwanted house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. They buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.

As a locally owned company, they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, therefore, they can pass the savings on to you. Led by long-time area residents Nick Barela, Andy Lightfoot and Brooks Mosier, KC Property Group was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Because their company structure is a team effort, they are able to provide a better level of service than many other as-is home buying companies out there.

The first step is to call for a no-obligation property assessment. They understand the need to get all the information you can regarding the quick sale of your home to KC Property Group, and encourage you to do your research. They’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make the decision that’s right for you. If you decide not to move forward, there is no commitment and no hard feelings.

With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario. You will not have to pay any realtor commissions, closing fees, or all of the extra costs associated with listing it. There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions that can make listing through a typical real estate agent a headache. As professional, local, and experienced home buyers, they will make it simple for you to turn your property into cash.

“We truly cater to people’s needs. The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route. We are direct cash house buyers,” said Brooks.

“If a seller is in a bad situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to cherry-pick what they want to take with them, and leave behind the rest.”

Whether you want to sell next week or six months from now, KC Property Group offers a flexible close date driven by the homeowner’s individual situation.

“I had an excellent experience with KC Property Group,” said client Phil S. “When my wife’s father passed away, we had a house in Waldo we needed to sell. They gave us a good price, closed quickly, and everything went as promised,” he said. “I was surprised at how smooth the process was.”

KC Property Group has many additional positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers.



and on Google.

“We get to know our clients,” added Andy. “We go the extra mile and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us.”

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

KC Property Group

Contact: 816.286.4204

Website: https://www.kcpropertygroup.com/



