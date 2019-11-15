The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor in Leawood Offer New Floor Plans

Current inventory at The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor includes the highly desired Crestwood. This home is located at 2405 W. 146th St. and includes many upgrades that will surely delight the buyer.

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor, marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, is the newest and final addition to the charming, highly sought-after neighborhood of Leabrooke. Nestled in southern Leawood, the quaint subdivision is located at 148th Street and Kenneth Road and is only minutes from fine shopping, hospitals and award-winning Blue Valley Schools.

This boutique-style subdivision features a collection of 30 spacious, maintenance-provided lots, situated within gently winding cul-de-sac streets and all just footsteps away from Leabrooke’s desirable amenities, which include a clubhouse with workout room, pool, sports court with tennis and basketball, a stocked fishing pond and nature-immersed walking trails. Each lot has been carefully designed to accommodate a variety of generous, reverse 1-1/2-story floor plans, many which are available in daylight and walkout lower levels.

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor will be exclusively built by two celebrated home builders — Allure Luxury Homes with Rocky Rhodes and Lindy Rhodes, and Dan Taylor of Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes. Allure Luxury Homes has been building and developing in many fine neighborhoods throughout the metro area for years. Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes is the builder behind the neighboring development Leabrooke Town Manor townhomes.

Fall sales have been brisk in this charming, peaceful community. Current inventory includes five tastefully finished homes available for a quick close and five homes for the buyer who prefers not to build but would love the option to choose their finishes, adding their personal touch. These five unfinished homes currently include 20 hours of Madden McFarlane decorating service and $15,000 in Buyer Bucks, which could be put towards upgrades, a fence, a fourth bedroom or whatever the heart desires.

The development is now offering two new floorplans that are slightly smaller than the traditional 3,200-square-foot villas currently built in the subdivision. The Norwood II (2,800 square feet) and the Crestwood II (2,700 square feet) plans are available for the buyer to build from the ground up. These homes will be priced in the low to mid-$500,000s.

The villas offer spacious open living, high ceilings, and feature a variety of hand-crafted finishes. To meet the high demand for “one-floor living,” our design teams have captured the art of luxury and convenience, creating an uncompromised interior flow that flawlessly connects all of the major living components.

Each unique villa plan has been thoughtfully designed to include generous main level living space, including a private master bedroom complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom featuring a zero-entry shower, spacious closet and laundry room. In addition, each plan includes a private, main-level flex room that can be used as a second bedroom or an office, depending on the needs of the buyer. The main floor also boasts a gourmet kitchen with an island and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas cooktop with vented hood and an abundant living room built around a hand-laid fireplace, all of which is enveloped by soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and doors leading to an outdoor oasis complete with a covered living space.

All plans include additional lower level living space with a family room, bedroom and private bathroom. The extensive lower level space affords the ability to easily expand and add a fourth bedroom, an entertaining space including a bar, a theater, an exercise room or whatever the buyer may desire. The Norwood floor plan allows the buyer the ability to add a fourth and fifth bedroom in the lower level should additional living space be preferred.

The highly desired Crestwood, located at 2405 W. 146th St., is available for a quick close and includes many upgrades that showcase for the buyer a few of the endless possibilities available. Upon entering the home, the buyer is immediately welcomed by the spacious foyer, enveloped by both a beautiful wood beamed and coffered ceiling complete with recessed lighting. This custom home boasts many additional “wow” elements including but not limited to a large island and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, a gorgeous tub in the master bathroom, a laundry room sink, trusses on the dining room ceiling and a stylish wood treatment on the master bedroom wall.

The living room features a see-through fireplace with stunning floor-to-ceiling stone including a hearth all flanked by towering windows. A covered lanai also awaits, with the exterior fireplace also boasting floor-to-ceiling stone. Descending the interior foyer stairs, the walkout lower level features a comfortable family room with a custom designed wall bar, a generous third bedroom, a full bath and a finished bonus room that would be an ideal theater.

Allure Luxury Homes and Taylor Sterling Construction have several homes that include a variety of floor plans in various phases of construction that are available for purchase, along with several lots available to choose from. The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor offers one of the last places to build in Leawood.

Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor

Location: Kenneth Road (State Line) and 148th St. in Leawood

Prices: Current inventory starting at $568,000

Contact: Marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, 913-851-7300. Call Patty Hummel at 913-636-1868 or Tricia Foil at 913-375-4685 with questions or to request a private showing.

Hours: Noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

Web: ltmvillas.com