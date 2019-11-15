Sundance Ridge offers a bountiful harvest of move-in ready homes

Rodrock Development’s Sundance Ridge recently made its award-winning former model row in Archers Landing available for sale. This includes Rob Washam Homes’ Emrik III spec home, which is loaded with unique features that embrace a light-and-bright tone. This 1.5 story stuns with 3,135 square feet of living space and it backs to heavy timber, offering exceptional privacy.

Rodrock Development’s Sundance Ridge is entering November with a bountiful harvest of gorgeous move-in ready homes and mounting excitement for all that 2020 holds for this spectacular community.

Located east of Mission Road on 175th Street, the community is comprised of three neighborhoods—Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. And just in time for Thanksgiving, a cornucopia of beautiful homes is ready to tempt buyers.

“Sundance Ridge is restocking inventory and gearing up for spring!” says community manager Bruce Stout. “Builders are anxious to clear inventory in preparation for the spring market. But there are still several award-winning plans available in Sundance Ridge, many priced well below reproduction cost.”

Archers Landing recently made its award-winning former model row available for sale. Among them is the fabulously attired Chesapeake II.2 by Hilmann Home Building. It sports open spaces, voluminous ceiling heights, detailed trim, stone accents, and more.

“Rob Washam Homes’ Emrik III spec home is loaded with unique features that embrace a light-and-bright tone,” says Bruce. “This 1.5 story stuns with 3,135 square feet of living space. It backs to heavy timber, offering privacy, and is aggressively priced at $549,000.”

First Choice Custom Homes’ 2018 Spring Parade Silver Award Winner, the Tuscan Craftsman, is a reverse 1.5 story with a unique angled entry, quaint library, and spacious sunroom that makes the most of Archers Landing’s views. “A true hearth room allows for quiet evenings in front of the fireplace, which is flanked by handsome cabinetry,” says community manager Bob Sloan.

Finally, the 2-story Weston by Tabernacle Homes offers an expansive 3,015 square feet of finished space. Form and function are fabulously intertwined, especially throughout the formal dining/living/Great Room combination that overlooks a spectacular covered lanai.

Award-winning “price busters” within the neighborhood include Hilmann Home Building’s 2-story Fenwick IV at an amazing $449,950, James Engle Custom Homes’ 1.5-story Jameson featuring a price adjustment to $490,000, and Tabernacle Homes’ pair of 2-story plans, the Wildwood II and the Weston II, priced at $469,000 and $549,000 respectively.

“Red Fox Run is in the process of building a new model row, which is anticipated to be completed by the 2020 Spring Parade of Homes,” Bruce adds. “In the interim, Pyramid Homes’ award-winning Olympus II and Yazan are available for immediate occupancy and are priced at $709,950 and $649,775. C&M Builders’ Wellington, which won the Spring Parade of Homes American Dream Award, boasts 3,260 square feet of perfectly designed space and is priced at an eye-popping $599,800.”

Dreams & Design Building rounds out the list of immediate occupancy opportunities in Red Fox Run with its reverse-1.5-story Augusta, which scored Gold at the Spring Parade of Homes. Boasting 3,650 square feet of living space on a walkout lot, and featuring a storage area under the garage, it’s priced at $669,900.

The Artisan Tour entry Kensington by Starr Homes has been a focal point in Big Sky. Embracing a warm, functional feel, the 4,280-square-foot home is packed with features, designer-pleasing décor choices, and availability for a future lower-level finish to suite buyers’ needs.

Pyramid Homes’ Olympus II Expanded boasts a jaw-dropping 4,820 square feet of spacious living, including an upper-level loft and covered lanai, all wrapped in warm wood tones.

“Further preparations for the spring market center around the installation and completion of the second plats in Archers Landing and Red Fox Run,” Bob adds. “The plats will provide some 100 new lots from which customers can choose.”

“We’re excited about the future of Sundance Ridge and all of the efforts that Rodrock Development is putting into creating the destination community we’ve all envisioned,” Bruce continues. “With the new phases and creation of the new model rows, we’re positioning Sundance Ridge for a very successful spring market.”

And there’s still much to look forward to: The Sundance Ridge development team continues to plan an expansive lodge-style clubhouse and pool complex that will provide residents an incredible gathering space. With meticulous attention to detail and design, Rodrock Development is projecting the amenity center to open in 2021.

As well, the community is within the coveted Blue Valley School District, ensuring residents have easy access to one of the finest education systems in the state.

Sundance Ridge offers a living experience like no other—and the best is yet to come!

Sundance Ridge

Location: 175th Street and Kenneth Road

Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $1 million plus; home sites $88,950 and up

Contact: Bruce Stout or Bob Sloan, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-991-8095, redfox.sundance@rodrock.com

Office Hours: Monday through Saturday 10-5, Sunday 12-5

Web: http://www.rodrock.com/sundance-ridge-red-fox-run



