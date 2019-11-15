Johnnie Adams Homes and Stewart-Groves Development Give Back to Community This Holiday Season

Homes are perched along beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots, some over ½-acre in size, each one highlighting a wealth of upscale living options and features.

This holiday season, Johnnie Adams Homes and Stewart-Groves Development will be giving back to homebuyers and the Kansas City community. For each existing home that Johnnie Adams Homes sells through Thanksgiving, homebuyers will receive $3,000 off their sales price, or a bonus towards closing costs or upgrades. In addition, for each home sold in Oak Run, both the builder and developer will donate 500 holiday meals each to those less fortunate in the Kansas City area; for a total of 1,000 meals to the less fortunate for every home sold.

Centrally located in Southern Johnson County near 151st Street and Old 56 Highway, Oak Run features the most affordable homes in Johnson County built by Johnnie Adams Homes, who has earned quite a reputation for building affordable, innovative floor plans all over the Kansas City metro area. He builds uncommon homes with standard features many other builders offer as upgrades. Magnificent trim packages and elegant cabinetry are but two examples. Gracious floor plans and extraordinary attention to detail are others. Johnnie literally built the solid foundation for his company more than three decades ago when he owned and operated a successful concrete foundation/flatwork company. Realizing his dream of being one of the area’s most highly regarded home builders, Johnnie began building exceptional, high quality homes in 1992.

Homes at Oak Run are offered in seven different floor plans, with 33 currently in various stages of construction, ready to suit prospective buyers’ timelines.

One of the most popular plans is the Greystone, a stunning reverse 1-1/2-story design with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This plan, starting at $323,300, encompasses 2,016 square feet of living space and also features two spacious living rooms and a 3-car garage.

Oak Run offers a true ranch plan, the Austin, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry all on the main level with basement for future finish out starting out at only $330,140.

The Northbend ll, priced from $354,950 and up, features a gorgeous two-story, 4-bedroom, 3½-bathroom open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level, which buyers can experience at the community’s model home. Downstairs you will find an optional finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom, in addition to a wet bar and recreation room.

“Johnnie’s innovative floor plans and exceptional quality homes are far from cookie cutter, each one offering numerous unique interior and exterior features coupled with distinctive, custom touches to suit any buyer’s particular needs, desires, or lifestyle,” said Jeni Stalone, who markets the property for The Koehler Bortnick Team of ReeceNichols Real Estate. “Another distinguishing factor for buyers here is that although prices in the area continue to rise, Oak Run buyers get more house and community for the money.”

In addition, mortgage rates are currently at their lowest over the last three years. You may qualify for a 3.75% interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage. We also offer other creative financing options. For more information, visit our sales office.

Community amenities include a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers. For homeowners with children, Oak Run is located within the award-winning Olathe School District.

Residents here also enjoy close proximity to local shopping and many modern conveniences 5-6 minutes away, are within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers, and within 35-45 minutes of downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Lawrence and the Kansas City International Airport.

“When you look at the overall picture, including the location, scenic setting, wide array of floor plans, wealth of upscale options at an already affordable price, and the special incentive for our hometown heroes, you just can’t beat Oak Run,” said Stalone. “We encourage prospective buyers to come and see all that Oak Run has to offer and consider making the community their new home!”

Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development

Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy, West on old 56 Hwy to 151st Street. Then one-half mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.

Price: Starting in the upper-$200,000s.

Hours: Furnished Model open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.

Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or Jeni Stalone 816-838-0307

Email: oakrunolathe@kbsells.com

Website: www.oakrunolathe.com