It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Loch Lloyd

The holiday season in the Village of Loch Lloyd is filled with seasonal events set against the backdrop of Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community. Located in the south Kanas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, Loch Lloyd is set along the Blue River amid rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This idyllic setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but is only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring areas have to offer.

In addition to the unparalleled location, there are a variety of homes for sale for buyers at every stage of life, including five model homes from Don Julian Builders, Starr Homes, ORF, and The National Home Building Company.

For buyers looking for a “home for the holidays,” Loch Lloyd Real Estate is featuring two notable resale estate homes. The first is an award-winning Don Julian Builders 1 ½-story home set on the Tom Watson Signature Course featuring a must-see double-height four seasons room with an inviting fireplace surrounded by soaring windows showcasing breathtaking views. Many upgrades, elevated interior finishings and smart home technology make the home easy to enjoy! This home is offered at $ 1.495 million.

The second resale listing is a newer, award-winning reverse 1 ½-story home by Cecil & Ray Homes set on a cul-de-sac and nestled on a densely wooded lot providing privacy in a peaceful, natural setting. Luxury upgrades and elevated design elements set this home apart! This home is offered at $1.849 million.

Homesites are also available for buyers wanting to build, including the last two waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the lake at Loch Lloyd. Additional locations range from private, wooded estate lots that offer acreage; to right-sized lots near the golf course and perfect for empty nesters; to villa lots on The Cove offering maintenance-provided living.

Thirty-eight new lots were released in late summer and builders and buyers are already preparing to break ground on 18 of these lots, which allow for a variety of exterior elevations, many with golf course views and all near the new north gate providing heightened security and easy access to and from the community.

“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retirees looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd.

The Country Club at Loch Lloyd is a central point for residents providing golf, tennis, swimming, fitness, social events and even pickleball. In addition to these amenities, the clubhouse offers multiple dining options and indoor and outdoor venues.

“The clubhouse is a gathering spot for friends and neighbors for special events, tournaments, and everyday meals or meetings,” said Black. “During the holiday season, endless parties, events and outings are planned for members and residents including the clubhouse lighting ceremony, Ladies Holiday Luncheon & Boutique, Santa Brunch and the New Year’s Eve Candlelight Dinner.”

The club also offers a traditional Thanksgiving feast, convenient to-go orders for easy entertaining and charitable efforts, including an annual Food & Gift Drive to benefit those in need.

This last year was one of record-setting growth for Loch Lloyd with new models, new phases and a new north gate! Looking ahead, 2020 will offer even more new options including new model homes from Evan-Talan Homes, C & M Builders, Star Homes, and Don Julian Builders, as well as a new access point for the community from 151st Street and Kenneth Road.

Visit Loch Lloyd during the holidays to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in this growing community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Model Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Guest Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. If you are unaccompanied by a real estate agent, a map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured model Open House.