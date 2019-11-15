See award-winning floor plans in south Overland Park, model homes open daily

The award-winning Stanton reverse 1 ½-story at 16805 Bradshaw, built by Encore Homes by Casa Bella, features over 2,700 square feet, a covered deck, an east-backing shaded yard and 30-day delivery. The home is open today until 5 p.m. and priced at $539,950.

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! Now, Chapel Hill has homes available for deliveries by year’s end from some of Kansas City’s premier building companies.

The Fall Parade of Homes featured floor plan entries were built by several Chapel Hill builders, including Don Julian Builders, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Homes, Parkview Homes KC, Suma Design & Construction, Encore Building Co. by Casa Bella, and Rob Washam Homes. The homes are currently open daily until 5 p.m. to view.

Four recent entries were recognized by the HBA judges and given the following awards. Don Julian Builders received first place, Distinctive Design, for their Brookridge II ranch reverse model home at 17133 Bradshaw. James Engle Custom Homes received a second place award in the same category for their Laurel 1½-story model home at 17209 Bradshaw, which is now available to purchase and priced at $589,592 with 45-day delivery available.

Encore Homes by Casa Bella and NewMark Homes both received silver awards in the Pick of the Parade judging, featuring the Stanton reverse 1½-story at 16805 Bradshaw and the Timberland 1½-story at 17129 Bradshaw. Both furnished display models are open daily.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

This popular new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from the upper $80,000s. An additional 46 beautiful homesites were recently added in Chapel Hill’s new phase, along with four new walkout homesites in phase 6, all of which are open for reservations.

Chapel Hill Estates includes an expanded amenity package. In addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails, homeowners will enjoy a second competition-sized swimming pool, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in late 2019.

“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days and beyond.”

A sampling of Chapel Hill’s current ready-now homes includes:

James Engle Custom Homes’ award-winning Laurel II 1½-story with loft is in process at 13108 W. 172nd St., priced at $565,140 and complete this month.

Encore Building Company’s Stanton reverse 1½-story floor plan at 16805 Bradshaw has 30-day delivery, priced at $539,950. Additionally, Encore’s popular Monterey 1½-story is available at 13105 W. 172nd St., priced at $539,950, and can close within 30 days.

NewMark Homes has an award-winning Morgan reverse located at 17209 Parkhill and priced at $554,900 for quick close and delivery.

Parkview Homes KC features a new reverse floor plan, the Addison, at 16709 Hauser and priced at $479,900. The home backs to trees and greenspace. Parkview Homes KC also has a Riviera 1½-story home at 13017 W. 170th St., priced at $479,900.

Rob Washam Homes’ award-winning Capri reverse 1½-story is located at 17221 Parkhill St., priced at $463,250, and features a covered deck and daylight basement that backs to the east.

Roeser Homes’ award-winning Azalea reverse is located at 12900 W. 168th St. and is priced at $539,950. The home features a cul-de-sac location and a walkout basement.

Don Julian Builders offers a silver award-winning Brookridge II ranch floor plan with five bedrooms, located at 13009 W. 168th St., priced at $659,900. The home offers three bedrooms on the main level and over 3,700 +/- finished square feet. Another Brookridge II ranch reverse is available at 17217 Parkhill St., similar to the model, and priced at $679,900 with 30-day delivery.

Dutton Homes offers their Bristol two-story plan, including finished basement, at 12909 W. 168th St., value priced at $484,430 and backing to green space.

Zvacek Construction has the Craftsman II expanded reverse available at 17313 Noland St., priced at $529,900. The home features a covered deck, walkout basement, five bedrooms and backs east to future platted greenspace.

Other available homes are under construction with prices from the $450,000s, including Prohaska Homes’ new Chateau reverse 1½-story with a 4-car garage priced at $529,950; Doyle Construction’s new Madera reverse 1½-story priced at $534,900 and located at 12920 W. 169th St. with a 30-day close; and Eastwood Homes’ new Chianti two-story on a cul-de-sac lot, priced at $469,950.

The Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces. In addition, Chapel Hill offers 70 acres of interior platted green space for resident use via walking trails.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.

Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.

Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. at 17129 Bradshaw St.

Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com