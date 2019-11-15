Move-in ready homes, new homesites available just in time for holiday giving!

Stop by one of Cedar Creek’s newer neighborhoods, Valley Ridge, to see an exemplary collection of model and move-in ready homes by several builders, including C&M Builders (pictured).

Is there a better gift to give yourself and your family than a new home? With an incredible selection of move-in ready homes and new homesites that are ready for custom build jobs available throughout Cedar Creek, your holiday shopping just got a lot easier!

Valley Ridge has both move-in ready homes and an exciting selection of homesites for prospective buyers who would prefer a custom-built home. Move-in ready homes include a reverse 1½-story with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,260 square feet by C&M Builders, priced at $629,605; a two-story Avalon by New Mark Homes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,164 square feet, priced at $524,900; a 1½-story Porter by Roeser Homes with four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and 2,779 square feet, priced at $527,679; and a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, 1½-story Timberland by New Mark Homes with 2,726 square feet, priced at $509,900.

Additionally, Valley Ridge has 41 new homesites under construction and available for reservation later this fall with an enviable variety of locations. Valley Ridge will consist of over 300 homes when fully completed. Model and speculative homes by New Mark Homes, Roeser Homes, C&M Builders, Gabriel Homes, Roeser Homes, Drees Built Homes and ACM Homes offer beautiful, innovative floor plans, all set among the semi-wooded, naturally rolling terrain of Valley Ridge. The neighborhood is especially popular with families, thanks to a prime location near Olathe City Park, one of Cedar Creek’s swimming pools and within walking distance to Cedar Creek Elementary School. Homesite prices range from $79,000 to $125,000 and homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s to over $750,000.

Several move-in ready homes also await in The Ridge at Shadow Glen, which offers homeowners the ease of maintenance-provided living — and more time to enjoy Cedar Creek’s resort-style surroundings. Four move-in ready homes are available, including three by Tabernacle Homes: three-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story with 3,004 square feet, priced at $595,000; a three-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story with 3,202 square feet, priced at $599,900; and a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story with 2,990 square feet, priced at $589,000. A fourth move-in ready home is a reverse 1 ½-story home by Prairie Homes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,153 square feet, priced at $546,900.

Maintenance-provided living is also available in the Meadows at Valley Ridge, one of Cedar Creek’s newer neighborhoods. Several speculative homes are underway by builders including Hogan Homes, Gabriel Homes and Kessler Custom Homes with availability ranging from 75 days to the middle of next year.

For those who prefer a custom-built home, 30 new homesites are under construction and will be available for reservations later this fall. Model and speculative homes by Gabriel Homes, Hogan Homes and Kessler Custom Homes offer stunning, original floor plans. In fact, Kessler Custom Homes won Fall 2019 Pick of the Parade and Distinctive Plan and Design awards from the KCHBA during the Fall Parade of Homes. Homesites are priced from $87,000 to $97,500, and homes are priced from the upper $300,000s to over $400,000.

The luxury of custom-built homes near Cedar Creek’s sparkling Shadow Lake is available in Hidden Lake Estates, which just released 37 new homesites for reservations. Scenic, wooded views with homesites ranging to over an acre in size are available. Nearly half of the homesites back to green space. The neighborhood includes enhanced security and idyllic privacy, thanks to no through streets — only cul-de-sac streets. Plus, residents are just a couple of blocks away from the Cedar Creek Clubhouse, pool, gym and more. Speculative homes are available from Don Julian Builders, LDH Construction, Roeser Homes and Starr Homes.

All Cedar Creek residents enjoy an enviable array of amenities that make daily life at Cedar Creek feel like a vacation. Spend time in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, private 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.

Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe West High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.

Cedar Creek

Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.

Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.

Web: https://cedarcreek-kc.com/



