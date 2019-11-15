Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good.

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes have a long and successful track record working with homeowners who want to sell quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process.

When looking to sell your home due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or you just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, there is a very easy way – with Archway Homes.

Owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, Archway Homes buys houses “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, or houses needing everything repaired including leaking roofs, bad foundations, or cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash, and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice. And there are no fees or commissions to pay.

Jim Nepote originally learned about Archway Homes from a postcard he found at his parent’s home in Olathe after they had both passed away. “There were several postcards, but I chose to call the one by Archway,” he recalled. “They all kind of gave the same information, but for some reason theirs stood out.”

Although Nepote had thought about fixing the home up and selling it himself, selling to a cash buyer was a better option because both he and his sister had their own residences and not a lot of extra time on their hands to clear out their parent’s home.

The ability to sell quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. For many, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stands out as being very important.

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties.”

“When Jon came out he was very professional, and he didn’t beat around the bush. He told me what he could and couldn’t do, what had to be done, why that was the price, and it worked out for everybody involved. I was very happy with him.”

Another reason why Nepote and his sister chose Archway Homes, is because the company would take care of cleaning out any remaining items and give any that were in pretty good shape to charity. “My dad was an airplane builder and there was tons of stuff in the basement,” he said. “We donated a lot of it, but after 25 years of collecting things… And, I had had a car wreck and really couldn’t lift anything.”

“. . . And the charities wanted us to bring everything to them,” he said. “But I didn’t have [several truck size containers], so that was definitely a selling point for Archway with us.”

“We really care about our clients and the situations they are facing and do everything we can to make the process as easy as possible,” Stacy said. “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.