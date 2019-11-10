Summit Homes brings new home building experience to Kansas City

The new Summit Homes Design Studio brings a new customer experience to the homes buyers while they personalize their new homes with the guidance of their talented Design Team.

Summit Homes opened their first Design Studio late summer and it brought an unprecedented home building experience to the Kansas City metro. Summit home buyers now have the luxury of meeting with one of three designers to completely personalize their new home in one location.

“The Design Studio has been a dream of ours, and it has been exciting to bring this experience to Kansas City. Not only do we offer our buyers more options than ever before, but the expertise of the Design Team will bring the home buyer’s vision to life,” says Darrell Naeger, Director of Design for Summit Homes.

The expansive Design Studio, located at 71 SE 29th Terrace, in Lee’s Summit, MO, showcases a wide range of selections including trim options, interior and exterior doors, flooring, lighting, fixtures and much more, all in one convenient location. Gone are the days of setting up multiple design appointments throughout the city; the Design Team will walk buyers through the entire process, in most cases within a few hours.

The addition of the Design Studio furthers Summit’s commitment to delivering a personalized, customer-centric, home building experience creating high-quality, innovative homes. When a buyer chooses Summit Homes, they will have the expertise of the on-site Community Manager to choose the best floor plan and location, a Personal Builder to oversee the building process and the Design Team to completely personalize the space.

“When you purchase a Summit Home, we do the hard work, and you do the fun work. The Design Studio is really where the fun begins as our buyers personalize their new home,” says Zalman Kohen, COO for Summit Homes

The Design Studio has hosted several events allowing consumers to experience the design process and preview the wide variety of option available. This allows the buyers to see lighting, flooring, tile, cabinetry and more. Consumers are also welcome to make a private appointment to experience the Design Studio prior to purchasing a Summit Home.

When a buyer opts to purchase a move-in ready home, they can visit the Design Studio should they choose to personalize the space further.

Summit Homes builds over 300 homes a year and getting to work with the buyers from the beginning is an exciting adventure. Their team of Community Managers, Designers and Personal Builders, are dedicated to providing a world-class customer experience. Their goal is to ensure you move into your beautiful new home as a 100% satisfied Summit homeowner.

For more information on our Design Studio, visit: summithomeskc.com/design-studio.

ABOUT SUMMIT HOMES

Summit Homes is the largest new home builder in the Kansas City area. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. In 2016, Summit joined Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Summit actively supports numerous organizations committed to helping children and those unable to help themselves, including Children’s Mercy, Drumm Farm Center for Children, Hope Haven of Cass County and Harvesters: The Community Food Network. To learn more about Summit Homes, visit summithomeskc.com.

Summit Homes Design Studio

Location: 71 SE 29th Terrace, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082

Contact: New Home Specialist Ashely Rieschick, 816-326-2909