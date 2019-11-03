Popular Annual Holiday Boutique Set to Start November 14

Held at the Overland Park Convention Center November 14-17, 2019, the Holiday Boutique, one of the Kansas City area’s favorite annual events, features close to 315 boutiques and companies from all over the country.

Held at the Overland Park Convention Center November 14-17, 2019, the Holiday Boutique, one of the Kansas City area’s favorite annual events, features close to 315 boutiques and companies from all over the country who will bring their wares - everything from jewelry to home décor, children’s gifts and toys, apparel, handcrafted goods, custom-made gifts by local artisan designers, beauty and bath and body products, gourmet foods, stationery, things for the garden, seasonal items and more.

These unique, high-quality vendors—many of them annual fan favorites—in addition to many new boutiques and artisans, contribute to a fresh experience each year for the thousands of holiday shoppers attending the four-day event.

One of the highlights and most popular aspects of the Holiday Boutique is the Festival of Trees. Here, the lights and sparkle of the holiday season are displayed among uniquely decorated holiday trees, wreaths, and centerpieces donated by a wealth of local individuals, companies and civic groups. Each item is available for sale via a silent auction throughout the weekend, and proceeds go directly to the Johnson County Christmas Bureau (JCCB), which has provided holiday assistance to low-income children and families in Johnson County for over 55 years.

Special collection barrels will also be on site near the Festival of Trees. Please bring along gently used coats and/or non-perishable food items to donate to the Johnson County Christmas Bureau’s holiday assistance efforts.

In addition to shopping for all the latest and trendy gifts, products and services, other special features attendees will enjoy throughout the Holiday Boutique include:

Holiday Entertainment Stage

A new feature this year is the Holiday Entertainment Stage where attendees can enjoy festive performances from local talent throughout the weekend.

Special Contests

There are three special contests this year:

* The chance to win a $500 VISA gift card

* $50 in Boutique Bucks to use at any of the show vendors. Drawings are held every hour, and once per day there will also be a Grand Prize Drawing of $250 in Boutique Bucks.

Girls Night Out

On Friday night, November 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. enjoy music by DJ Ashton Martin, drinks, fantastic door prizes, and late night, exclusive access to some of the chicest boutiques in the area to celebrate the season with your gal pals.

Saturday Night Out

Bring your friends for a fun evening of shopping, music by DJ Ashton Martin, and door prizes on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shuttles

There will be shuttles running from the remote parking lots located on the south side of College Ave, as well as from the Marriott Kansas City Overland Park located at 10800 Metcalf Avenue.

Black & Veatch Shuttle hours

(south side of College Ave.):

5:30 pm to 9:30 pm - Thursday

9 am to 9:30 pm

Friday & Saturday

9 am to 6:00 pm – Sunday

Marriott Shuttle hours:

9 am to 9:30 pm - Thursday

9 am to 9:30 pm

Friday & Saturday

9 am to 5:00 pm - Sunday

Commemorative Bag

Again, shoppers can also help support the Johnson County Christmas Bureau by purchasing the exclusive Holiday Boutique shopping tote bag. It’s stylish, practical and helps support a great cause.

Shopper’s Relaxation Lounges

These two special, roomy lounges provide a comfortable space where you can grab a drink, take a break, and re-energize in between and after hitting the shopping floor.

Package Check

When you need a break from carrying bags of goodies around the show floor, check them in at this special fundraising area.

Tickets for the Holiday Boutique are only $14 for adults (single day, at the door) and $12 (single day, online). There is also a NEW $28 VIP multi-day pass option good for all four days. Children ages 12 and under are free.

For more information about the Holiday Boutique, including an exhibitor list, special feature schedules and more, visit kcholidayboutique.com, or call 816-931-4686.

The Holiday Boutique

Where: Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS, opconventioncenter.com.

When: Lower Level booths open at 9 a.m. each morning. It’s a bonus hour of shopping! The general show hours are:

Thursday, November 14,10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday, November 15, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.,

Friday, November 15, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. (Girls Night Out)

Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.,

Saturday, November 16, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. (Saturday Night Out)

Sunday, November 17, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission: $14 for adults (single day, at the door) and $12 (single day, online). There is also a NEW $28 VIP multi-day pass option good for all four days. Children ages 12 and under are free.

More Information: Call 816-931-4686.

Web: kcholidayboutique.com