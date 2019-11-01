Stonebridge offers a dozen homes ready to ring in the holidays

Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge offers a feast of move-in-ready homes, including the Porter 2 by Roeser Homes in Stonebridge Park. This 1.5-story home offers light and loftiness throughout—including a 2-story Great Room and 10-foot ceilings elsewhere on the first floor. (Model home pictured.)

There’s something truly special about homes designed to effortlessly entertain family and friends. Be it family parties, friendly get-togethers, or holiday entertaining, Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge offers a feast of homes with distinctive, open floor plans and warm, hospitable rooms.

Located between Ridgeview and Blackbob along 167th Street, Stonebridge is made for entertaining. Consisting of Stonebridge Village, Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, and Stonebridge Park, the neighborhood offers 4 pools, clubhouses with workout facilities, grills and picnic areas, sports court, and playgrounds. All this translates to ideal communal entertaining. But the neighborhood’s homes are just as impressive—and a dozen are move-in ready, so a few lucky buyers can ring in the holidays in style.

Among them is the Chalet Reverse by KC Builders & Design, which sits on a premium cul-de-sac lot in Stonebridge Park. This striking reverse plan is distinctively designed for ease of living—and entertaining. The first floor has 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a custom fireplace, oversized kitchen island and pantry, and granite galore.

Also available is Roeser Home’s award-winning Chloe II, a rare open 2 story with 10-foot vaulted ceilings on the first floor. The main level includes an extra-large kitchen and breakfast room, family-sized mudroom, and bonus “flex room.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It sits on a large daylight, cul-de-sac lot,” says community manager Abby Tripp. “And all the bedrooms are spacious, with large closets and plenty of storage. This home offers an abundance of upgrades and features!”

Finally, the Porter 2 by Roeser Homes is ready to wow buyers. This 1.5-story plan has a front elevation allowing for impressive double front doors. The home offers light and loftiness throughout—including a 2-story Great Room and 10-foot ceilings elsewhere on the first floor. The appreciation for space continues into the kitchen, with its oversized island and pantry, and onto the 18-foot by 12-foot private covered deck.

In Stonebridge Meadows, 5 spectacular specs are move-in ready, including 2 Addilyn III by Rob Washam Homes. There’s so much to love about this 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 2-story plan. Its wrap-around front porch beckons for neighborly chats and holiday decorating, while the interior offers the open floor plan families adore, along with finishes buyers covet: custom cabinetry, quartz kitchen countertops, a huge 78-square-foot pantry, and luxurious owner’s suite.

Also available is the Remington, a fantastic 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 2 story. “The 8-foot deep front porch is both functional and inviting,” says community manager Mike Slaven. “We see lots of gliders and Adirondack chairs on Washam’s porches! The 2-story entry features what we call a ‘prom-picture staircase,’ because it makes such an elegant impression. The Remington has hardwood floors throughout the main, formal dining, and a Great Room that opens onto the kitchen and a breakfast room designed for large gatherings.”

Rounding out these fabulous offerings are 2 of the luxurious Charlotte floor plans by Wynne Homes. The home offers upscale finishes galore, 4 spacious bedrooms, and private office space. Family-friendly touches are found throughout, from the handy storage bench and hooks in the mud room to the spacious laundry.

Meanwhile, Stonebridge Trails has 3 homes at the ready, including a model maxed out on the finest in finishes.

D&M Homes’ Marietta III is an exciting reverse, which has been an extremely popular. It features a spacious Great Room with office desk and cabinet tucked away in the corner, 2 bedrooms on the main, and a “has it all” kitchen. The lower level offers an additional 2 bedrooms, bath, and finished family room with built-in bar.

“The Rockford by Doyle Construction is a model now for sale, and it’s a beauty!” says community manager Joan Jacquin. “Buyers will love this wide-open plan, with every amenity imaginable. There’s a designated office space on the first floor, tucked off the kitchen area, and 4 large bedrooms on the second floor along with a ‘to die for’ laundry room. The builders went overboard on this one!”

And Rob Washam Homes’ Capri III is a reverse 1.5 story that sits on a fantastic home site, allowing for a daylight lower level, and is uphill from most surrounding homes. This incredible abode offers loads of living space with an open, inviting Great Room, family room, and spacious covered deck.

The weather may cool, but the opportunities within the coveted Stonebridge community are hot. Find a dream home where all your friends and family want to gather!

Stonebridge Meadows

Location: 16525 S. Parkwood Street

Prices: Homes from $370,000 to $430,000; home sites from $63,950 to $84,950.

Contact: Mike Slaven and Terri Allred, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-829-5813, stonebridgemeadows@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-meadows

Stonebridge Park

Location: 165th and Black Bob Road, Olathe

Prices: Homes from $400,000 plus

Contact: Ed Stephenson and Abby Tripp, Rodrock & Associates, Realtors, 913-768-4800, StonebridgePark@Rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-park

Stonebridge Trails

Location: 165th Street and Mur-Len

Prices: Homes from $430,000 plus; home sites low $80,000’s

Contact: Joan Jacquin or Joe Stephenson, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-764-1667, stonebridgetrails@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-trails