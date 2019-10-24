Celebrate the holidays in a welcoming, beautiful home in verdant Forest View

Forest View has a number of gorgeous move-in ready homes, including the 2-story Bailey by Roeser Homes. This fantastic plan just won for Distinctive Plan and Design in the Fall Parade of Homes and features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an office, formal dining, living room, and spacious Great Room opening to a wondrous cook’s kitchen.

The winter months are all about drawing family and friends close for hearty food, warmth, and celebration. So why settle for a home that doesn’t invoke feelings of ease, comfort, and pride?

Rodrock Development’s Forest View, located on 119th Street in Olathe, holds the answer. This award-winning community has a number of move-in ready homes, meaning a few lucky buyers will ring in the holidays in gorgeous new abodes they’ll eagerly show off to family and friends.

Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the community sits past a 50-foot waterfall, natural rock bluffs, and lush greenery. The neighborhood is filled with unique homes from the area’s top builders—in a variety of price points.

And excitingly, it’s now open to approved outside builders, further promoting the unique, custom nature of the community. Sweetening the deal is a fantastic offer from Rodrock Development in site preparation savings, through the end of the year. There is absolutely no better time for buyers to pick a home site and start building the home of their dreams. A wide variety of lots are available, from $75,000 and up.

“But homebuyers interested in immediate possession are also in fabulous luck, as we have a half dozen homes recently completed and ready to welcome families,” says community manager Linda Roberts. “We have 2 gorgeous Bailey 2-stories by Roeser Homes that are move-in ready. This plan just won for Distinctive Plan and Design in the Fall Parade of Homes! It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an office, formal dining, living room, and spacious Great Room opening to a wondrous cook’s kitchen. Just when you think this home can’t impress any more, you enter the owner’s suite with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and elegant bath with granite vanities, freestanding tub, walk-in shower, and large closet leading to the laundry. This is one of the best 2-story plans ever!”

Backing to beautiful woods are two spectacular reverse 1.5-story homes by Hilmann Home Building. Both boast 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a spacious covered deck overlooking trees. The fall-foliage viewing from these outside entertaining spaces is incredible!

“And the kitchens are stunning with enameled cabinets, a gas stove, large center island, and huge pantry with coffee bar and pass-through for groceries,” adds community manager Cyndi Clothier. “The lower level boasts a granite bar with wine fridge, rec room with fireplace, and 2 additional bedrooms.”

And James Engle offers a Cape-Cod-style 1.5-story home with 4 bedrooms, 4.2 baths, and a finished basement. “A huge wraparound deck is great for entertaining and enjoying the gorgeous view of the woods,” Linda says. “There are upgrades everywhere: Hardwoods throughout the first floor plus stair landings, hallways, and more; a gourmet kitchen with granite, upgraded appliances, custom cabinets, walk-in pantry and prep kitchen; and an elegant owner’s suite with granite vanities, freestanding tub, shower, and walk-in closet leading to laundry.”

The popular 2-story Levi II by Prieb Homes is immediately available, meaning some lucky buyer can settle into Forest View in time to enjoy the neighborhood’s holiday festivities. With a fifth bedroom/flex room on the main level and formal dining that leads into the Great Room with a wall of windows, this home has the open flow families demand. Upstairs, a sumptuous master suite is oversized to comfortably accommodate larger furniture and offers huge his-and-her walk-in closets.

Finally, James Engle Custom Homes’ Jameson II is an incredible 1.5 story with a dazzling gourmet kitchen—complete with granite, farm sink, Bosch stainless-steel appliances, beverage fridge, vaulted-and-beamed dining area, and walk-in pantry. The large covered patio off the kitchen just beckons for dining al fresco. An incredibly large multi-purpose loft is the perfect space for a home theater, homework, crafts, and more!

“And Forest View boasts an impressive amenity package, including a zero-entry pool, water park, sand volleyball, playground and picnic area,” Linda adds. “It’s home to an active Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly activities including egg hunts, July 4th bike-a-thons, pumpkin-carving contests, and more. And we’re right by Forest View Elementary and Mission Trail Middle School, with the new Olathe West High School minutes away. It’s an incredible time to discover the magic of Forest View!”

Forest View

Location: 24684 West 126th Terrace, Olathe

Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $900,000+

Contact: Cyndi Clothier or Linda Roberts, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-1000, forestview@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com