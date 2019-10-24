KC Property Group is your trusted source for a guaranteed cash offer.

Andy Lightfoot, Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier of KC Property Group, local Kansas City direct cash house buyers.

KC Property Group makes it simple to turn an unwanted house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy solution that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. They buy properties as-is, in any condition, with a quick and flexible close date driven by the homeowner’s individual situation.

Whether a homeowner inherits an unwanted home, the home needs too many repairs to sell the traditional way, is rental property owned by an out of area owner, or someone is facing foreclosure, KC Property Group spends the time to determine what a seller’s needs are and guides them through a smooth closing and transition.

Some frequently asked questions about this type of sale include:

How is KC Property Group different from other companies that buy houses?

They are a locally owned company, so they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, therefore, they can pass the savings on to you. Led by long-time area residents Nick Barela, Andy Lightfoot and Brooks Mosier, KC Property Group was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Because their company structure is a team effort, they are able to provide a better level of service than many other as-is home buying companies out there.

Is there any obligation if I send you my info and you perform a property assessment?

Never. They understand the need to get all the information you can regarding the quick sale of your home to KC Property Group, and encourage you to do your research. They’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make the decision that’s right for you. If you decide to not move forward, there is no commitment and no hard feelings.

How do you determine the price?

KC Property Group is the direct source to sell your house for a fair amount. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

How is this different than selling with a real estate agent?

There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions that can make listing through a typical real estate agent a headache.

“We truly cater to people’s needs. The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route. We are direct cash house buyers,” said Brooks.

“If a seller is in a bad situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to cherry-pick what they want to take with them, and leave behind the rest.”

Will I pay a commission?

KC Property Group buys houses directly for cash. You will not have to pay any realtor commissions, home warranty fees, or all of the extra costs associated with listing it. As professional, local, and experienced home buyers, they will make it simple for you to turn your property into cash.

What do your past clients say about you?

“I had an excellent experience with KC Property Group,” said client Phil S. “When my wife’s father passed away, we had a house in Waldo we needed to sell. They gave us a good price, closed quickly, and everything went as promised,” he said. “I was surprised at how smooth the process was.”

KC Property Group has many additional positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers. Find online reviews at https://www.kcpropertygroup.com/testimonials and on Google.

“We get to know our clients,” added Andy. “We go the extra mile and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us.”

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

