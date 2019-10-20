Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show set for November 1-3

Special guests LIVE on the Fresh Ideas Home Stage this year are celebrities Julia Collin Davison, host of the PBS show America’s Test Kitchen and the Cook’s Country website.

Fall is upon us once again, and that means it’s time to mark your calendar for November 1-3, 2019 to attend this year’s Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show.

Presented by Marketplace Events and held at the Overland Park Convention Center, the Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show is the place to find the latest in innovative interior and exterior home remodeling trends, garden ideas and products, do-it-yourself projects and more, all under one roof.

Hundreds of local home improvement experts and exhibitors from heating and cooling to foundation repair and home exteriors, cabinetry, doors and windows, outdoor living, home décor, interior design, electronics and home entertainment, indoor and outdoor lighting, and much more will be on hand to provide a wealth of information for all your home and remodeling needs.

Special guests LIVE on the Fresh Ideas Home Stage this year are celebrities Julia Collin Davison, host of the PBS show America’s Test Kitchen and the Cook’s Country website, and Matt Fox, best known for HGTV’s Room by Room and the public television series Around the House with Matt and Shari. The Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee, will also be making an appearance this year.

Appearing several times throughout the weekend, each of these guests are sure to enlighten and inspire attendees to take on their own DIY remodeling projects and cooking techniques.

Besides these personalities, top features to see at the show this year include special sponsor booths for Sleep Number Bed (Booth #827), Infinity Massage Chairs (Booth #819), and members of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Kansas City NARI Chapter will be on-site to answer all your questions about the remodeling process in a special “Ask an Expert” feature.

Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show attendees will also find two special sweepstakes this year: “Mike in Minny,” where you have a chance to win a trip for two to Minneapolis for a meet and greet with Mike Rowe, $200 Cash, and a $150 Gift Card to Oceanaire Restaurant, and “Sweet Space” for a $300 Home Depot gift card and $200 Best Buy gift card to help create your dream space. There will also be a furniture giveaway from Plus ModernDesign for a Solo sofa and Trivia coffee table.

Opening Day, Friday, November 1, has been designated as “Hero Day.” All active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders with a valid ID will be honored by receiving free admission and free parking.

Your Home. Your Style. That’s the Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show.

For more information, including an exhibitor list, speaker and special feature schedules and more, visit JohnsonCountyHomeAndRemodelingShow.com.

About Marketplace Events

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces 51 consumer home shows in the US, 16 in Canada, five holiday shows, two bridal shows and one spring boutique. The 75 combined events, in 34 markets, currently attract 22,000 exhibitors, 1.9 million attendees and another 3 million unique web visitors annually. From 15 offices, the 170-person staff produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. www.marketplaceevents.com

Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show

Where: Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS, opconventioncenter.com.

When: Friday, November 1, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. - 6 pm.

Admission: $10 at the door, or $8 in advance online. Kids 12 and under are free.

Contact: 816.931.4686.

Web: JohnsonCountyHomeAndRemodelingShow.com.