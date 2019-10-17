Rodrock’s move-in ready inventory can help you find a home before the holidays.

Rodrock Homes Cimarron, an impressive 1.5-story, five-bedroom former model in Terrybrook Farms Stone Creek neighborhood, has a modern Craftsman-aesthetic and an open design for family living and entertaining. Available for immediate move-in ($730,000).

Turning out a holiday meal—the turkey, the sides, the pies—can be a tall order for any kitchen. But if a home with a style-meets-function kitchen perfect for cooking, socializing and gathering is at the top of your shopping list, Rodrock Homes has a diverse collection, including many that are move-in- ready.

One of Johnson County’s most recognizable and respected award-winning builders, Rodrock celebrates the season with a robust inventory of quick move-in homes and many available within 30 – 90 days. And all boast showcase kitchens outfitted with sought-after features like top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances, rich cabinetry with plenty of storage and gleaming granite and quartz countertops. Many even have second kitchens and butler’s pantries that are workhorses with additional ovens and refrigerators (or designated spaces) designed to ease the stress of cooking for a crowd or finding a place for all those leftovers.

Prime opportunity to make your move today. Gleason Glen, Hills of Forest Creek, Mission Ranch, Ridgestone Meadows, Summerwood and Terrybrook Farms all have the in-demand Rodrock “wow” factor—flexible, trendsetting spaces loaded with design and architectural elements and a craftsman’s attention to detail, all in the acclaimed Blue Valley or De Soto school districts.

“It’s a terrific time to buy your dream home, before the end of the year,” said Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols real estate agent and community manager of Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee. “Rodrock is known for building affordable, stylish and quality-driven homes and has plenty of exceptional homes, ready to move into before Thanksgiving or New Year’s, all in top-notch school districts.”

In addition to being convenient to some of the area’s best school districts, these communities are at the crossroads of Kansas City’s best shopping, dining, sports and entertainment options.

Gleason Glen, Lenexa. Don’t delay—this popular family-centric neighborhood is nearly finished. Two two-story, four-bedroom Weston floor plans remain—one is move-in ready with designer décor ($365,000) and the second is 45-60 days from completion. The must-see Madison is under construction and one home site is available.

Hills of Forest Creek, Shawnee. Quick-close inventory in this beautiful Rodrock community includes the 1.5-story, four-bedroom Kingston boasting a chef-inspired open kitchen with upgraded quartz countertops and enameled cabinets and a large walk-in pantry ($510,500, 30-day close) and the two-story, four-bedroom Irving with a gourmet kitchen featuring upgraded quartz countertops, large island and walk-in pantry ($483,000, 30-day close).

Two lovely Aspen II four-bedroom reverse 1.5-story homes are available with a 45-day close; buyers can make custom finish selections ($491,000 and $506,000).

Mission Ranch, Overland Park. Mission Ranch-Fox Ridge has three homes with a 45-day close, including the striking bedroom Cheyenne ($772,500), and the spectacular two-story, five-bedroom Hailey ($704,000). The Saratoga ($653,500) is a five-bedroom gem with impressive kitchen cabinetry, an oversized island and an enlarged pantry with room for a full-size refrigerator and oven. Buyers can make final selections on any of these homes to fully customize them to their unique lifestyle.

Mission Ranch‑Saddle Creek has an exciting reverse, four-bedroom Aspen II with a 45-day close ($550,500).

Ridgestone Meadows, Shawnee. The two-story, four-bedroom Larsen II is a handsome, move-in ready Rodrock home ($600,000) and the New Haven 1.5-story floor plan is 90 days from completion, allowing buyers to make custom finish selections ($661,500).

Terrybrook Farms‑Stone Creek, Overland Park. Stunning former models are available for immediate occupancy in this sought-after community, including the 1.5-story, five-bedroom Cimarron ($730,000) with a serene master suite and large main-level second bedroom and the two-story, five-bedroom Coronado ($890,000) with a luxury kitchen and a finished basement featuring a sport court, theater, bar, wine cellar and rec room.

And don’t miss two homes with a 45-day close. The Hepton has a main-level fifth bedroom and a kitchen complete with gorgeous stained cabinetry and a large walk-in pantry ($613,500). The five-bedroom Coronado ($695,000) has a seamless layout, a dry bar adjacent to the dining area and a chef’s kitchen with a second kitchen that has plenty of space to add additional appliances.

Other hot opportunities. It’s the last chance to buy or build in the prestigious Summerwood community, with four estate lots remaining and ready-now, award-wining designs Laramie (1.5-story, four bedrooms $1,085,000) and Hailey (two-story, five bedrooms, $688,500). The El Dorado II is also move-in ready (1.5-story, four bedrooms, $583,500) and the five-bedroom New Haven is 60 - 90 days from completion ($614,000).

Timber Rock has two 45-day beauties: El Dorado II (1.5-story, four-bedroom, treed home site, $643,000) and the award-winning Longmont (four bedrooms, home site backing to green space, $695,000).

Discover your home, your style today. Get inspired by visiting Rodrock communities and where we build. We’re open all week with onsite experts to answer your questions.

Rodrock Homes

For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes communities, floor plans, available homes and where we build, visit:

RodrockHomes.com

913-851-0347

Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million.

Lenexa

Gleason Glen — Gleason Rd & 80th Place

Timber Rock‑The Trails — 95th & Lone Elm Rd.

Overland Park

Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge/Saddle Creek — 157th St. & Mission Rd

Summerwood/Summerwood Estates — Quivira Rd. & 163rd St.

Sundance Ridge‑Fox Run — 175th & Verona

Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community –Stone Creek— 171st St. & Switzer

Shawnee

Hills of Forest Creek — Clear Creek Parkway & Marion St.

Ridgestone Meadows — 68th St. & Millbrook