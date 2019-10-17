The Rodrock Difference: A commitment to community, families

Rodrock Development works to provide absolute value protection, protecting homebuyers. A strong amenity package—including pools, well-equipped playgrounds, paved trails, and clubhouses with workout facilities—provides entertainment and strong resale values.

Few names have endured 35-plus years in residential real-estate development. Even fewer can claim a legacy of more than 80 thriving communities with well over 35,000 homeowners. The Rodrock name is a true rarity within the field—and for good reason.

Started in 1981, Rodrock Development was born out of a desire to build communities where families would not just live, but rather flourish for generations. This dedication to families and thriving neighborhoods is unparalleled. In fact, the “Rodrock Difference,” is well known within the industry: A commitment to “building better communities” backed by more than three decades of doing business the right way.

Understanding what a huge investment a home is, Rodrock Development works to provide absolute value protection, protecting homebuyers. A strong amenity package—including pools, well-equipped playgrounds, paved trails, and clubhouses with workout facilities—provides entertainment and strong resale values. Green space is common in most communities, as are handsome entry monuments, quality fencing, and more.

Knowing the importance of good schools, land is often set aside for building award-winning elementary and middle schools. The family-favorite Stonebridge neighborhood is in the Spring Hill School District, the fastest-growing district in Kansas. Some three communities—including Riverstone, Mission Ranch, and Sundance Ridge—are in the highly coveted Blue Valley School District. All five Blue Valley high schools were named to the Washington Post’s 2015 most challenging high schools list and 3 to Newsweek’s 2015 top public high schools list. Meanwhile, the Olathe School District has garnered some 17 Blue Ribbon School Awards, more than any other district in the state.

Further supporting the importance of education is the Rodrock Vision Scholarship. Created in 1997, the Vision Scholarship is offered to graduating seniors who’ve demonstrated a commitment to their communities, the ability to set goals and achieve them, and the capacity to assume responsibility. An astonishing 135 scholarships have been given over the last 22 years.

A key component of the company’s success is the one-of-a-kind Rodrock Development Moms’ Council. A number of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, which is made up of homeowners. These gatherings help new neighbors get acquainted and have fun—all while building a strong sense of community and helping provide children a safe place to grow up. The Council’s egg hunts, pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, and pumpkin-carving contests are seasonal favorites. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down decorated streets.

Another convenient bonus are Farmers’ Markets, which the Moms’ Council brings to many Rodrock communities. The markets provide residents with a rainbow-hued assortment of fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, and assorted baked goods.

These differences resonate deeply with residents and co-op agents, who choose to bring clients into Rodrock communities again and again. In fact, some agents are so impressed by the “Rodrock Difference” that they choose to live in Rodrock communities!

Lisa Moore, of Reece & Nichols, calls Forest View home and finds selling a Rodrock home is “peace of mind” for an agent. “The homes are built by some of the area’s top builders, and the quality shows throughout,” she says. “The communities are a pleasure to show, always landscaped beautifully with trees and plush landscaping. Whenever I sell in a Rodrock community, I can rest assured that when I get a call 5 years down the road, my client’s house has increased in value and remains in a desirable area. Rodrock communities are my favorite communities to sell in!”

Jessica Jasa also sees the benefits of Rodrock communities, both as a resident and a realtor with Reece Nichols. Her family moved into Stonebridge Meadows some 6 years ago, enabling her to share firsthand all the things she loves about the community with others.

“We were looking for a home in a neighborhood with a sense of community and close-knit neighbors—both of which we found in Stonebridge Meadows,” she says. “And one of the first things I did was to join the Moms’ Council. The Council brings neighbors together on a regular basis and is just one way to foster that sense of community in a meaningful way.”

The Rodrock promise to build better communities is truly the reason behind the company’s continued success. It’s a way of doing business that puts people first—and it’s a conviction that resonates with homebuyers, real-estate agents, and homebuilders alike.

For more information, visit Rodrock.com