Fairway Villas at Lenexa City Center Offer Luxury, Privacy, Walkability & Spectacular Views - Without a Mortgage

Fairway Villas, located steps away from Lenexa City Center, provides an opportunity for luxury renters who prefer home-style privacy and space to an apartment complex.

Main floor living, an attached two-car garage, in-house storage, and a yard outside your door provides spaciousness and privateness. In addition, the Canyon Farms Golf Course and nature vistas are all in view, whether entertaining in your living area or relaxing on your covered veranda. And some of the best views are still available for reservation with a refundable $1000 deposit.

While the Fairway Villas provide ease of living and comfort; recreation, dining and entertainment are right outside your door at Lenexa City Center - featuring the award-winning Lenexa Rec Center, the newest Johnson County library and a variety of boutiques, restaurants and services. Additional fitness and outdoor options include the Johnson County Hiking and Biking Trail System providing direct access to Shawnee Mission Park.

“As a leased residence, The Fairway Villas offer a lifestyle of freedom and flexibility -free from mortgage payments, the burden of unexpected home maintenance and repairs and high maintenance/association fees,” notes Melanie Mann, Co-Developer. “And you will never face the worry and stress of selling your house again.”

“Renting a maintenance-free luxury villa at The Fairways at Lenexa City Center is a very liberating experience,” said residents Greg and Christine Goebel.

Built by Lambie Custom Homes, The Fairway Villas offer maintenance-provided, for-lease living, featuring detailed craftsmanship and custom finish packages. The 2,300 square foot plans offer a spacious kitchen, living room and separate dining area, featuring an open design for everyday comfort and entertaining. Oversized picture windows, extensive molding and trim, hand-scraped hardwood floors and premium carpet are throughout the home.

The living area includes a gas fireplace adjacent to the chef-inspired kitchen featuring stained birch cabinets and walk-in pantry. Premier kitchen finishes include granite countertops, subway-tiled backsplashes, and stainless-steel sinks and appliances, including a gas stove-top and oven and a side-by-side refrigerator with ice and water dispenser.

The main floor also features a secondary bedroom/office/den and full bathroom, a generous master bedroom and elegant master bathroom featuring twin lavatories, granite countertops, tile floors and a full tile shower with dual shower heads, and a huge closet. Directly accessible from the master closet is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

The lower level offers plenty of room with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a spacious recreation room, plus extensive storage space.

The Fairway Villas fit many lifestyles - from baby boomers who want to “test drive” downsizing without purchasing a home, to singles and couples, millennials and retirees who desire luxury living, flexibility and 24/7 maintenance inside and out. “With living areas on both levels, entertaining is easy and families have the desired space for privacy,” said Mann.





The Fairway Villas also offer a great option for relocating from out-of-town or transitioning while building a new home. “We had very specific needs for storage and space and the Fairway Villas were a perfect fit. We searched for the best option while building our new home and apartment living did not feel right. But then we found the Fairway Villas and it feels like home, a place to live comfortably,” said residents David and Sharon Wine.

“Fairway Villas is a boutique community, which will total 80 homes at completion in early 2020. These villas have the same features and feel of a free-standing home, combined with professional management. Since comprehensive maintenance is included, residents are free from the worry of the cost of unexpected maintenance or finding and scheduling experienced, reliable service people,” said Jeffrey Alpert, Co-Developer.

Directly south of Lenexa City Center, residents are also minutes from quick and easy access to Highways I-435, I-35, K-10 and K-7, offering short drive times to metro area shopping, dining and entertainment venues throughout the area, KCI airport and Lawrence.

The Fairways at City Center

Prices: Rates range from $3,185- $3,885 per month.

Reservations: Golf course and wooded views are still available for reservation with a $1000 refundable deposit.

Directions: I-435 to west on 87th St. Parkway, go west to Winchester and turn south, then turn right on Mill Creek Road to the Model Home at 8891 Mill Creek Road.

Model Home Hours: Open Thursday and Friday, 11 am to 5 pm., Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 pm, or by appointment.





Contact: For information about pre-leasing a luxury villa, call the leasing office at 913-283-9958.

Website: fairwayvillascitycenter.com

Facebook and Instagram: Search for the hashtags #fairwaysvillasatcitycenter #luxurydefined #lovewhereyoulive