From move-in ready homes to golf and lake lots, Creekmoor has it all

The picturesque community of Creekmoor offers affordable, resort-style living, complete with a golf course and lake. Move-in ready homes are available, starting just under $400,000.

Imagine ending a gorgeous fall day with a stroll around the lake or a round of golf. That — and so much more — awaits in Creekmoor, which offers affordable resort-style living in a prime Raymore location.

Linda Martin, who markets Creekmoor for ReeceNichols, succinctly described Creekmoor as offering, “resort-style living with stay-at-home prices.”

The Fall Parade of Homes may be over, but Creekmoor is always open daily so that prospective buyers can explore the community at their convenience. Start the day with lunch at Tavern on the Moor, a bar & grill that’s part of the Creekmoor clubhouse and open to the public.

Then, stop by Creekmoor’s two award-winning Fall Parade entries. A reverse 1 ½-story home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, located at 807 Hampstead Dr. and built by C&M Builders, Inc., received two awards: Pick of the Parade, Gold and second place, Distinctive Design. The spacious, open layout features a huge great room with views of the covered deck, immediately accessible from the breakfast area. Downstairs, a family room with a bar is an ideal place to gather or entertain.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom Laguna reverse 1 ½-story, built by SAB Homes, Inc., received second place, Distinctive Design. The idyllic homesite offers gorgeous views of the surrounding foliage, and a covered deck and lower level patio provide plenty of outdoor space. The home is located at 803 Hampstead Dr.

Additional Fall Parade entries are open to tour throughout the community. Plus, get a sneak peek of Creekmoor’s new model row, which is now underway and scheduled to open for next year’s Spring Parade of Homes.

Now is also the best time to explore an impressive selection of move-in ready homes. The homes offer a variety of layouts, including reverse 1½-story and ranch floor plans with unfinished lower levels. Prices start just under $400,000.

Prospective buyers who want more time to enjoy their picturesque, resort-style surroundings can select from Creekmoor’s maintenance-provided homes. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.

Three new lakefront speculative homes are underway for a spring completion. Just think: buy one of these new homes and you’ll be moved in just in time to enjoy fishing, boating and much more next spring and summer.

Prospective buyers who prefer to work with a Creekmoor builder on a personalized home will love the enviable selection of homesites, with prices starting as low as $50,000. Lake locations are available from $160,000, and golf and cul-de-sac homesites are also available. The Creekmoor building team includes Allure Luxury Homes, Ashlar Homes, LLC, Bryant-Ratliff Building, C&M Builders, Inc., SAB Homes, Inc. and Signature Builders. For prospective buyers wanting to build, now is the time to begin planning for a summer 2020 completion, which means you’ll be moved in to Creekmoor in time for sun, fun and lake living! Not only do Creekmoor’s builders offer an enviable variety of floor plans; they’ll also work closely with each Creekmoor homeowner to create the perfectly customized forever home.

All Creekmoor residents enjoy an unrivaled selection of amenities. Play golf at an 18-hole championship golf course or unwind in the resident’s clubhouse, which also includes a pro shop and conference room. Creekmoor’s 108-acre private lake is stocked with blue gill, catfish and bass for catch-and-release fishing. Private resident boat docks and slips are available, along with community boat docks and rental slips. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, community tennis and basketball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with weight room.

With so much to do and see inside Creekmoor, it’s hard to contemplate leaving! Yet Creekmoor also offers homeowners a prime Raymore location that puts them within minutes from groceries, shopping and services. Nearby recreational opportunities include one of the only parks in the state with ADA playground equipment.

Soak up the beautiful fall weather with a trip to Creekmoor to find your dream home. After all, why should vacation only be an occasional indulgence? Instead, let yourself live the active, fulfilling life you deserve. It’s waiting for you at Creekmoor.

Creekmoor

Prices: Starting just under $400,000

Location: Sales office at 807 Hampstead, Raymore, Mo. South on I-49 to Missouri 150 East and turn left. Right on Kelly Road, left on 155th St. to Creekmoor entrance and follow signs.

Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday

Contact: Linda Martin, Community Manager, (816) 331-0754

Website: www.creekmoor.com