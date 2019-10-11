Rodrock Homes features award-winning design, friendly neighborhoods and move-in ready homes during Fall Parade.

The double award-winning Longmont model in Timber Rock (pictured here) is an exceptional four-bedroom home smartly equipped for a busy modern lifestyle. The Rodrock Homes floor plan is also a featured double-award winner model in Mission Ranch-Fox Ridge.

People often wonder: Do prospective homebuyers actually discover their dream home during a Parade event?

When it comes to Rodrock Homes, the answer is a resounding yes—the Parade showcases Rodrock’s variety of spectacular new homes in the area’s most desirable neighborhoods, all across the spectrum of price and style. Design and décor lovers can see firsthand trends in finishes, products, features and colors.

Many house hunters, like Joleen and Greg VerMulm, simply fall in love with a model’s floor plan, a particular community or a ready-now home and make the decision to purchase.

Searching for backyard privacy and scenery, the empty nesters concentrated on finding a treed home site or a neighborhood with a substantial water feature. Initially looking for acreage, the VerMulm’s realized after looking at new home communities that the combination of privacy, less yard to maintain and homeowner’s association amenities was attractive.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We visited many homes during the 2018 Spring Parade, including a reverse 1.5-story Rodrock Dillon floor plan and liked the layout and finish details,” said Greg VerMulm. “Our real estate agent and others had positive feedback about Rodrock, so we checked out another Dillon at Ridgestone Meadows and reserved a wooded, walkout home site on a cul-de-sac.”

Impressed with Rodrock’s organized approach to the build process, the VerMulm’s liked the attentive team that guided them through the experience, including project manager Karen Long, who meticulously monitored the home’s progress, and interior designer Kristen Ridler who quickly understood the couple’s aesthetic.

Tour 16 homes, 15 unique floor plans in nine premier communities. Hundreds of eager, prospective homebuyers have viewed Rodrock’s dazzling collection of homes, with prices ranging from the mid-$300s to more than $1 million. Included in Rodrock’s curated tour offerings is the much-anticipated debut Mission Ranch’s six breathtaking, professionally decorated models.

“People appreciate the gorgeous décor, effortless style and thoughtfully conceived spaces that are super functional,” said Rodrock and Associates Realtors agent and Mission Ranch community manager Andrea Sullivan. “It’s easy to imagine living in this up-and-coming Johnson County neighborhood, situated in the acclaimed Blue Valley School District.”

Distinctive, award-winning homes on parade. Nine fresh, inviting and inspiring Rodrock homes were recognized at Wednesday’s Home Builder’s Association ceremony, including Mission Ranch-Fox Ridge Hailey (Silver, Pick of Parade), Saratoga (Gold, Pick of Parade) and Longmont (2nd, Silver, Distinctive Plan/Design, Pick of Parade) and Mission Ranch-Saddle Creek Rawlings (1st, Distinctive Plan/Design, Pick of Parade) and Aspen II (2nd, Distinctive Plan/Design, Silver, Pick of Parade). Also honored were the Laramie in Summerwood Estates (1st, Distinctive Plan/Design), and Cheyenne (1st) and Coronado (2nd) in Terrybrook Farms‑Stone Creek for Distinctive Plan/Design and the Longmont in Timber Rock-The Trails (2nd, Distinctive Plan/Design, Gold, Pick of the Parade).

Prime opportunity to purchase move-in ready Rodrock homes. Just in time for holiday gatherings, Rodrock has a robust inventory of homes available for immediate purchase and nearly complete projects, close to top-notch schools in the Blue Valley, DeSoto and Olathe school districts.

All boast Rodrock’s signature “wow” factor—flexible, adaptable spaces loaded with design features and exquisite architectural elements. There are spa-inspired master baths; crisp, white workhorse kitchens for the avid cook, equipped with stainless steel appliances and massive granite- and quartz-topped islands, butler’s pantries and spacious walk-in pantries; dramatic great rooms with stone fireplaces and built-in shelves; cozy hearth rooms; and cleverly outfitted mudrooms.

Gleason Glen, Lenexa. Hurry because this family-centric neighborhood is nearly finished. Two two-story, four-bedroom Weston floor plans remain—one is move-in ready with designer décor ($365,000) and the second is 45-60 days from completion. The must-see Madison is under construction and one home site is available.

Hills of Forest Creek, Shawnee. Quick-close inventory in this beautiful Rodrock community include the 1.5-story, four-bedroom Kingston boasting a chef-inspired open kitchen with upgraded quartz countertops and enameled cabinets and a large walk-in pantry ($510,000, 30-day close) and the two-story, four-bedroom Irving with a gourmet kitchen featuring upgraded quartz countertops, large island and walk-in pantry ($483,000, 30-day close).

Two lovely Aspen II four-bedroom reverse 1.5-story homes are available with a 45-day close; buyers can still make custom finish selections ($490,500 and $505,500).

Mission Ranch, Overland Park. Mission Ranch-Fox Ridge has three homes with a 45-day close, including the impressive two-story, four-bedroom Coronado on a cul-de-sac ($696,00), the extraordinary 1.5-story, four-bedroom Cheyenne ($772,000), and the showstopping two-story, five-bedroom Hailey ($703,500).

Mission Ranch‑Saddle Creek has an exciting reverse, four-bedroom Aspen II with a 45-day close ($550,500).

Ridgestone Meadows, Overland Park. The two-story, four-bedroom Larsen EX is a handsome, move-in ready Rodrock home ($600,000) and the New Haven 1.5-story floor plan is 45 days from completion, allowing buyers to make custom finish selections ($660,000).

Terrybrook Farms‑Stone Creek, Overland Park. Former models are available for immediate occupancy in this sought-after community, including the 1.5-story, five-bedroom Cimarron ($730,000) with a serene master suite and large main-level second bedroom and the two-story, five-bedroom Coronado ($890,000) with a finished basement featuring a sport court, theater, bar, wine cellar and rec room.

Other hot opportunities. It’s the last chance to buy or build in the prestigious Summerwood community, with four estate lots remaining and ready-now, award-wining designs Laramie (1.5-story, four bedrooms $1,085,000) and Hailey (two-story, five bedrooms, $690,000). The El Dorado II is also move-in ready (1.5-story, four bedrooms, $583,500) and the five-bedroom New Haven is 90 days from completion ($610,000).

Timber Rock has two 45-day beauties: El Dorado II (1.5-story, four-bedroom, treed home site, $642,500) and the award-winning Longmont (four bedrooms, home site backing to green space, $694,000).

Extended Parade hours today 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. If you can’t visit today, community managers will be available during regular hours beginning Monday to help find a home to match your lifestyle.

Rodrock Homes

For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes communities, floor plans and where we build, visit:

RodrockHomes.com

913-851-0347

Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million.

Fall 2019 Parade of Homes

Lenexa

Gleason Glen — Gleason Rd & 80th Place

Timber Rock‑The Trails — 95th & Lone Elm Rd.

Olathe

The Willows‑The Preserve — 143rd & Pflumm

Overland Park

Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge/Saddle Creek — 157th St. & Mission Rd

Ridgestone Meadows — 68th St. & Millbrook

Summerwood/Summerwood Estates — Quivira Rd. & 163rd St.

Sundance Ridge‑Fox Run — 175th & Verona

Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community –Stone Creek— 171st St. & Switzer

Shawnee

Hills of Forest Creek — Clear Creek Parkway & Marion St.