Benson Place Fieldstone opens new phase that includes homesites backing to trees and greenspace

The eighth and final phase of Benson Place Fieldstone is now open and includes 70 homesites, several which back to greenspace and a tree line thick with mature trees.

Despite having reserved 10 homesites for prospective homebuyers within the first week of opening, Nikie Glasbrenner, onsite community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent, says many choice lots remain.

“Those interested in building a new home in Benson Place Fieldstone can reserve a homesite for 30 days with a $1,000 earnest deposit that’s fully refundable,” explains Nikie. “This allows time to choose a floor plan and work with the homebuilder on adjustments to the plan and pricing.”

Benson Place is a 483-acre, master-planned community of over 1,300 single family homes, townhomes, patio homes and maintenance provided villas located in Kansas City, North on 96th Street just west of Flintlock Road with easy access to I-35, I-435, MO-152 & MO-291.

Situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley, among rolling hills and abundant parkland, Benson Place Fieldstone, the single family neighborhood, features many attributes that have led to its popularity.

Nikie, who co-manages the community with Heather Philip, also of ReeceNichols, enjoys getting to know prospective buyers and takes pride in assisting with future Benson Place residents throughout their home building experience.

“Helping families find or build their dream home is wonderful,” said Nikie. “It’s incredible to work with a buyer for months as their house is being built and see the look on their face the first time they walk into their completed home. After all, I’m in the community daily and the people I work with become my neighbors, too. I want them to have a great experience!”

In Benson Place Fieldstone, an esteemed team of builders comprised of Aspen Homes, Hearthside Homes, Integrity Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, and SAB Homes, afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget.

Homes in Benson Place Fieldstone begin in the mid $300,000s and include ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story floor plans. Thirteen homes are in various stages of construction, including two entries in the Fall Parade of Homes: Tour #4 by Aspen Homes and Tour #5 by McFarland Custom Builders. Both fully furnished homes are open to tour 11 am to 6pm today through October 13.

Many attributes have led to the strong demand for Benson Place Fieldstone, including its close proximity to the Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park. Benson Place is within the boundaries of the highly rated Liberty school district and just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport.

“In addition to its incredible location, Benson Place offers amenities that all homeowners are looking for, especially families with children,” said Nikie. “It’s where people want to live and residents encourage their friends and family to live here, too. The range of housing options in Benson Place allows generations of families to live nearby and enjoy many of the same amenities throughout the neighborhood. There truly isn’t another neighborhood like it in the Northland.”

Community amenities include two swimming pools with cabanas, a children’s spray ground, playground, five acre lake, picnic area, walking trails and more than 40 acres of parkland and natural areas.

Benson Place is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Benson Place Fieldstone

Prices: Starting in the mid $300,000s.

Directions: I-435 to M-152 East to Shoal Creek Parkway, North to 96th Street, East to community.

Hours: Daily 11am to 6pm during the Parade of Homes and by appointment

Contact: Heather Philip or Nikie Glasbrenner, 816-792-5748

Web: HuntMidwestKC.com