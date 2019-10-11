Fewer chores, more fun — resort-style community offers provided maintenance

Explore maintenance-provided living at Cedar Creek, which gives homeowners more time to enjoy picturesque surroundings and resort-style amenities.

There’s no doubt that beautiful homes are the stars of the Fall Parade of Homes. But as the favorite annual event concludes this weekend, it also gives prospective buyers a prime opportunity to experience the Cedar Creek lifestyle, including maintenance-provided living.

Two Cedar Creek neighborhoods, The Ridge at Shadow Glen and The Meadows at Valley Ridge, offer provided maintenance, giving residents more time to enjoy all of the amenities that Cedar Creek has to offer.

There’s never been a better time to buy in these two neighborhoods, as an incredible selection of speculative homes awaits in varying stages of completion. Prospective buyers on a faster timeline will appreciate the number of move-in ready homes available in The Ridge at Shadow Glen. The homes include a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom reverse 1½-story Beachwood by Tabernacle Homes, priced at $595,000; a reverse 1½-story Pebblebrook, also by Tabernacle Homes, with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, priced at $599,900; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story Bridgewater by Tabernacle Homes, priced at $589,000; a reverse 1½-story plan featuring four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms by Curt Riley Custom Homes, coming soon and priced at $1.1 million; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story Stacy by Kessler Custom Homes, priced at $539,900; and a reverse 1½-story Canyon I by Prairie Homes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $546,900.

For prospective buyers who prefer to build in The Ridge at Shadow Glen, the neighborhood is home to the last remaining homesites along the award-winning Shadow Glen Golf Course. The Ridge also offers spectacular wooded valley views with walkout, daylight and flat homesite options. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to over $800,000.

Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood, The Meadows at Valley Ridge, also offers the ease of maintenance-provided living. Choose from a variety of walkout, daylight and flat homesites that encompass the area. Model and speculative homes by Gabriel Homes, Hogan Homes and Kessler Custom Homes offer stunning original floor plans. Prices start in the low $400,000s. The Meadows at Valley Ridge is conveniently located by Cedar Creek Elementary School, Southglen City Park and Southglen neighborhood pool with easy access to K-7 and K-10 highways, making it a favorite location for families.

In The Meadows at Valley Ridge, a number of speculative homes are available, including Gabriel Homes’ reverse 1½-story Richmond plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced from $418,005 to $435,090 and available on several homesites; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story Ashley II plan by Kessler Custom Homes, priced at $459,600; and a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story Cameron plan by Hogan Homes, priced at $439,400 and $470,200 on two homesites. Availability ranges from 45 days to six months.

Furnished models are available to tour in both The Ridge at Shadow Glen and The Meadows at Valley Ridge.

Speaking of homes to tour, Cedar Creek has an impressive line-up of Fall Parade homes that are open today.

Entry 148, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story home with a main-floor master suite by Gabriel Homes, Inc., located at 11290 Violet St.

Entry 149, a single-family villa home built by Hogan Homes, LLC with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, located at 11278 Violet St.

Entry 150, a furnished reverse 1½-story with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, built by Roeser Homes, LLC, located at 10032 S. Dobbs St.

Entry 151, a 1½-story home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, now underway from C&M Builders, Inc., located at 25171 W. 114th St. The home is sold but available to view.

Entry 152, a furnished two-story with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, built by Gabriel Homes, Inc., and located at 25029 W. 114th St.

Entry 153, a furnished four-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom, 1½-story home by Roeser Homes, LLC that won a Distinctive Design award. The home is located at 24957 W. 114th St.

Entry 154, a 1½-story by Roeser Homes, LLC with four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and a main-floor master suite, located at 11371 S. Houston St.

Entry 277, a furnished 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, reverse 1 ½-story by Kessler Custom Homes, Inc., located at 11266 S. Violet St. This home is a dual Parade award winner for Pick of the Parade and Distinctive Design.

Make sure your Cedar Creek Fall Parade adventure also includes a closer look at the community’s extensive amenities. Feel like you’re on vacation with two swimming pools, a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or a round of golf at Cedar Creek’s award-winning, private 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.

Cedar Creek

Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.

Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.

Web: www.CedarCreek-KC.com