Loch Lloyd Parade of Homes entry takes top prize

Cecil & Ray Homes’ award-winning entry (#88) featuring McCroskey Interiors and architect Bickford & Company is open to tour in the Village of Loch Lloyd.

The Village of Loch Lloyd can again boast a top prize-winning entry from Cecil & Ray Homes for the 2019 KCHBA Fall Parade of Homes—a transitional estate home. This incredible home exemplifies the variety of custom homes and settings that distinguish Loch Lloyd as Kansas City’s finest resort-like lifestyle community.

Cecil & Ray Home’s parade entry is a reverse 1½-story home which offers special features including a custom sliding statuary marble backsplash behind the Thermador range revealing shelves for spices, kitchen tools and media and framed by an 8-foot custom stainless and gold hood and innovative Kallista sink; floor-to-ceiling enameled paneling surround the foyer and hearth room centered on a stunning oversized marble picture-framed fireplace; and hickory hardwood floors painted with a 5-step custom faux finish.

Additional interior features include four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a spacious kitchen enhanced by an expansive prep kitchen and an adjoining walk-in pantry, ideal for entertaining. Custom ironwork by Jon Cale and faux finishing on select walls elevate this impressive estate home. The lower level media and entertainment rooms adjoin a show-stopping bar with a glass-walled wine cellar. Up-to-the-minute technology allows this home to be controlled from a cell phone, tablet or voice.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac near, the home offers outdoor living space on both levels and sweeping views of the manicured landscaping and tree-lined creek separating the lot and adjoining Tom Watson Signature Golf Course.

“What separates Loch Lloyd from other communities is the natural terrain,” said Ryan Ray, President, Cecil & Ray Homes. “From our initial concept drawings to the finished product, our goal is to take advantage of site lines and blend the architecture into the surroundings. The quality of the homesites and the terrain in Loch Lloyd simply can’t be recreated anywhere else.”

The home is 4,138 square feet and is sold. It is located at 16114 Carnoustie Lane. Interior Design by Laura McCroskey of McCroskey Interiors and architecture by Scott Bickford of Bickford & Company. (Parade #88)

While touring the Parade entries, prospective buyers will also have a chance to use an exciting new addition to Loch Lloyd. The new, gated Welcome Center is now open on the north end of the property near the Kansas state line.

“We are excited to offer this new connection between Loch Lloyd and neighboring Leawood and Overland Park,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd. “It offers easier access to the community for many of our residents and guests, and overall saves traveling time.”

Black continued, “In the coming year, the Kenneth Road Bridge will connect our community to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment options along 135th Street and other nearby destinations along 119th, 135th and 151st streets.”

New offerings including 38 new homesites on the north end of our community; 5 parade entries counting a new maintenance-provided villa in The Cove at Loch Lloyd (#90) offered at $979,900; a stately transitional home by C&M Builders (#87) offered at $2,500,000; a modern waterfront estate from Starr Homes (#89); a rustic modern home by ORF (#292) offered at $1,275,000; and 3 additional new models underway from Don Julian Builders, The National Home Building Company, and Starr Homes for late 2019. Visit Loch Lloyd during the final weekend of the Fall Parade of Homes to experience this extraordinary community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Parade of Home Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 13

Parade of Homes Guest Protocol: All Parade of Homes guests will be provided a single-visit vehicle pass and a map of the community with directions to our featured entries.