Rodrock Development nets a terrific 10 wins in Fall Parade of Homes

In Riverstone, James Engle Custom Homes garnered First Place for Distinctive Plan and Design on the Fall Parade of Homes with its 1.5-story Sarasota Reverse. This beauty features 4-bedrooms, 4.5-baths, and a large kitchen with sizable walk-in pantry. The spacious Great Room, with floor-to-ceiling see-through stone fireplace, opens to the covered porch.

This fall brought a most bountiful harvest in the form of 10 outstanding wins within Rodrock Developments for the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes. Four fantastic abodes were awarded the Pick of the Parade, while another 6 beauties garnered the Distinctive Plan and Design Award.

Three homes landed the coveted Silver Pick of the Parade Award, while one netted Gold—and excitingly, all were located in Rodrock Development’s newest community, Mission Ranch.

Rodrock Homes’ classically styled Saratoga wowed judges and brought home the top spot. The home boasts more than 3,602 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, and 5.1 baths. The master suite and a secondary bedroom and private bath are found on the first floor, while the kitchen offers an expanded pantry for today’s busy families. An impressive 2-story Great Room is accented by a wall of stacked windows and stone-wrapped fireplace.

Three homes garnered Silver, including Rodrock Homes’ Aspen II, a fabulous new reverse plan right-sized for today’s market with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The “natural yet modern” plan boasts a generous master suite, soaring ceilings in the main, and rec room and bar in the lower level.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The rustic modern Hailey impressed judges with a grand entry and 10-foot ceilings throughout the main. The first floor includes both a study and private 5th bedroom, with plenty of entertaining space—while the kitchen features quartzite counters, custom cabinetry, and a secondary prep kitchen.

And the 4-bedroom, 4.1-bath Longmont—with its coastal chic vibe—was a hit with judges and tour-goers alike. Not only did this fantastic abode win Silver Pick of Parade, it also brought home First Place for Distinctive Plan and Design! A curved staircase makes a great first impression, leading into more than 3,674 square feet of finished living space. The home is made for entertaining, with a beautifully appointed kitchen, expanded pantry, and formal dining room. The main floor offers a spacious hearth and study—and gatherings effortlessly spill out onto the covered patio.

Two additional stunning abodes netted First Place for Distinctive Plan and Design, with another 3 earning Second Place in the same category.

In Stonebridge Meadows, the 2-story Addilyn III by Rob Washam Homes earned top marks. With 4-bedrooms and 3.5-baths, the home features a wrap-around front porch and true cook’s kitchen with custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a huge 78-square-foot pantry that everyone loves. The master suite is oversized and absolutely luxurious.

Over at Riverstone, James Engle Custom Homes likewise garnered First Place with its 1.5-story Sarasota Reverse, featuring 4-bedrooms, 4.5-baths, and large kitchen with sizable walk-in pantry. The spacious Great Room, with floor-to-ceiling see-through stone fireplace, opens to the covered porch. Meanwhile, the main-floor master offers a private entrance to the porch—along with a huge walk-in closet with access to the laundry room.

Earning Second Place for Distinctive Plan and Design is Roeser Homes’ 2-story Bailey in Forest View. The entry is flanked by a formal dining room and office with French doors. But the heart of the home is the kitchen with large island, dry bar, under-cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry, and informal dining—all of which opens onto a 2-story Great Room with handsome fireplace. The lower level offers an amazing granite wet bar, movie screen, projector, and surround sound.

Rounding out the winners were two homes from Mission Ranch—a true testament to Rodrock Development’s newest community. Both were new plans from Rodrock Homes that were big hits with homebuyers and judges!

The Aspen II is a fabulous reverse plan right-sized for today’s market with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The “natural yet modern” plan boasts a generous master suite, soaring ceilings in the main, and rec room and bar in the lower level.

And the refreshing Rawlings offers 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, and a striking 2-story entry that leads into a Great Room with a wall of stacked windows. The oversized kitchen includes a second pantry, ideal for large families and entertaining.

“Needless to say, we’re absolutely delighted,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “It’s so rewarding to see the judges appreciated what we’ve long known—we have some truly excellent homes in our communities. We urge tour-goers to come out and tour these winners and our other beautiful homes. Community Managers are onsite 7 days a week and happy to assist!”

For more information, visit: Rodrock.com